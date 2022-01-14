Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was only able to attempt to change matters off the bench against Arsenal with just 15 minutes remaining, but Jurgen Klopp says his time will come.

Many were surprised to see Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner start in midfield once more after the topsy-turvy display at Stamford Bridge to start the year.

And concerns were validated as the trio struggled to create, with the captain and vice-captain notably struggling to recycle possession and keep matters moving to break down the low block.

Many had anticipated one of Curtis Jones or Oxlade-Chamberlain to provide that spark from the off but they were tasked with doing so off the bench late on.

They each showed flashes but it was a matter of too little too late and when asked about the No. 15 and his future and run of games, Klopp provided an interesting response to say the least.

“I’m very happy with Ox but I know he was disappointed [at not starting vs. Arsenal]. I get it, I 100 percent would’ve been,” Klopp told reporters.

“The thing is that in the situation we are in we had to think how we start and how can we change.

“The game then develops slightly different to how we expected. Ox could’ve started, he’s in good shape and in a really good moment.

“For me, it was about starting how we started and then we have Curtis and Oxlade, two offensive options, whenever we use them.

“And that’s it. I’m absolutely happy with Ox, he’s in a really good moment and we will see that in the next few weeks.”

It’s well and good having that offensive option on the bench, but starting with one would have been significantly advantageous at Anfield and in the knowledge that the Reds were already without two of their deadliest weapons.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 24 appearances so far this season amounting to 1175 minutes and has visibly thrived when handed a run of games, which hasn’t been forthcoming since November.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires in 2023 and a decisive summer lay in wait, but first he looks to have a chance to show that he truly is in “a really good moment.”