The return of Rhys Williams from his loan spell with Swansea has been confirmed, with the centre-back having made only seven appearances for the Championship club.

There had been real optimism from Williams as he made the switch to the Liberty Stadium in August, saying on his move: “I am looking for regular football and I hope I can find that here.”

However, his spell in south Wales proved frustrating, with the 20-year-old unable to earn that regular football he craved, starting just five games.

Manager Russell Martin has preferred natural full-back Kyle Naughton as one of his three starting centre-backs, with Williams’ longest run of consecutive starts being two.

It is no surprise, then, that Liverpool have recalled the youngster, who returned to Merseyside having not featured in the Championship since December 4.

In confirmation of the news, Swansea thanked Williams “for his contribution during his brief time at the club” and wished “him every success in his future career.”

Though Williams struggled for form throughout his time with Swansea, his momentum was also impacted by a racist incident during September’s 3-3 draw at Luton.

The youngster was subjected to abuse from the home supporters and subsequently withdrawn at half-time, with it hinted that he spent time out of the side as a result of his experience.

Others emerged in his place, namely 21-year-old Ben Cabango and, later in the campaign, 22-year-old Joel Latibeaudiere, which made it difficult for Williams to reclaim his spot.

He is not the first player to have been recalled to Liverpool this month, with midfielder Leighton Clarkson also sent back to Anfield after a disappointing stint at Blackburn.