Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Robbie Fowler throws hat in the ring as Liverpool fans joke on Klopp stand-ins

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

With Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders ruled out of a League Cup semi-final that is unlikely to go ahead, Liverpool fans have joked about possible stand-ins for Arsenal.

The Reds have requested to postpone the first leg of their semi-final at the Emirates due to an outbreak of COVID-19 through the first-team squad and staff.

Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are confirmed as cases, with Liverpool revealing on Wednesday morning that Lijnders had now also joined Klopp is testing positive.

It is believed that goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg, Claudio Taffarel and Jack Robinson could also be affected, while there has been a rise in unnamed cases throughout the playing personnel too.

The club’s announcement that Lijnders had been forced to isolate saw his scheduled press conference cancelled, but coming prior to any EFL confirmation, as it stood the game was due to go ahead without both Klopp and his assistant.

So who could fill in for the pair if Liverpool are required to fulfil their fixture list?

Fans took to social media to joke about possible alternatives, with Robbie Fowler among those to throw his hat in the ring…

Meanwhile, a rumour that, along with Liverpool’s goalkeeping coaches, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian had also tested positive for Covid saw many ponder on Loris Karius‘ redemption…

If the game were to go ahead without Klopp and Lijnders, the next in line would likely be Peter Krawietz, long-serving assistant to the Liverpool manager.

But there is no knowing whether or not even he has tested positive, with delegation possibly seeing under-23s coach Barry Lewtas forced to step in, supported by academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

It is a messy situation that, realistically, only indicates one thing: Thursday’s game being postponed.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments