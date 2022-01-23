Diogo Jota‘s formidable run in the capital spells trouble for Crystal Palace, a team who Liverpool have had the number of under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has won more Premier League games against the Eagles (11) than he has against any other team.

The boss has won every one of his six visits to Selhurst Park – all in the league.

And since 2017/18, the Reds have won nine in a row, scoring 27 – Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have scored 21 of them.

Jota man

Diogo Jota has scored six goals for Liverpool in six matches in London. He has scored 27 goals for Liverpool, and in the 22 matches when he has found the net Liverpool have never lost.

Roberto Firmino has scored six times in his 12 appearances against Palace.

Mane, on the other hand, misses the opportunity today to become the first player in Premier League history to score against the same opponent in 10 successive games.

A day made for records

Liverpool could record a 10th successive league win over the same opponent for only the fourth time in their history – previously 10 against Notts County (1920-55) and Bolton Wanderers (1988-97) – and 12 against West Brom (1985-2012).

A win would also be a seventh league win in a row at Palace – only against West Brom and Norwich (eight each) have they ever won more in succession.

Liverpool could keep a fifth successive clean sheet against Palace for the first time ever, beating the four set in 1980.

If he plays, Jordan Henderson will equal John Barnes’ club record of 14 appearances against Crystal Palace in a career.

Watch out for a late swoop

Twenty of their 30 league goals this season have been scored from the 50th minute onwards.

And a total of seven of Palace’s 30 league goals this season have been scored from the 83rd minute onwards.

This season they are the only team to win at Man City, while they have also drawn at Arsenal and beaten Tottenham at home.

Is he a Friend?

Kevin Friend takes charge of Liverpool for the first time this campaign. He has issued 40 yellow cards and one red in seven Premier League games this season.

This Season’s Scorers

Crystal Palace: Gallagher 7, Edouard 5, Zaha 5, Benteke 4, Olise 3, Guehi 2, Schlupp 2, J. Ayew 1, Mateta 2, Tomkins 1

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 14, Mane 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 6, Origi 5, Fabinho 4, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 2, Robertson 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).