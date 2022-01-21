Liverpool are one of a number of clubs interested in Fulham’s teenage attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Carvalho has been one of the key features of Marco Silva’s breathtaking Fulham side this campaign, starting 13 of his 16 appearances in the Championship, scoring seven and assisting two.

The 19-year-old, born in Portugal but an England youth international, is largely deployed as a No. 10, but is also capable of playing out wide or deeper in midfield.

With Fulham currently five points clear at the top of the Championship, having scored 19 goals in their last three games, Carvalho looks set to enjoy promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

However, he could depart Craven Cottage soon after, while a January exit has not been ruled out either, having entered the final six months of his contract.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Liverpool “have scouted Carvalho extensively and their reports have been described as ‘glowing’,” with the expectation being they make an offer for a free transfer in the summer.

Carvalho turned down a new deal at Fulham in November, and though the club remain hopeful of convincing him to stay, that seems unlikely.

Barcelona are named as another suitor, along with other clubs in Spain as well as Italy, France and England, though the absence of a “traditional agent” has complicated the matter.

The prospect of Carvalho leaving Fulham for a fee this month, rather than compensation upon the end of his contract, has been speculated.

“Some sources have suggested that Liverpool are trying to negotiate an agreement with Fulham this month,” Pearce write, “but senior Anfield sources have denied reports that they are currently trying to negotiate a deal with Fulham to sign him.”

However, Pearce adds: “It remains to be seen if Liverpool’s stance changes should Fulham decide to cash in before the January transfer deadline.”

Fulham have dismissed a rumoured price tag of £5 million as “far too low,” and given his importance to their promotion bid it is probably considered more worthwhile that he stays and helps seal a lucrative finish.

Carvalho was part of the same Fulham academy sides as Harvey Elliott, and his move to Merseyside under similar circumstances has laid a convincing pathway.