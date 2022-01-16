It’s the return of the Premier League for Liverpool with Brentford the visitors at Anfield for the first time in 32 years. Here’s how to watch online and on TV worldwide.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be out to find their goalscoring boots this afternoon after leaving them elsewhere in midweek, with three points a must after three league games without.

Brentford arrive with one league victory from their last four but will be buoyed by their result against the Reds earlier in the season and the chance to cause an upset.

The match is Klopp’s 350th in charge of Liverpool and it’s only right that it ends with plenty of smiles and three points added to the tally!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 2pm (GMT) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Brentford is being shown live on Telemundo in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Brentford and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest league game on the following channels worldwide:

