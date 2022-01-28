Liverpool are expected to Luis Diaz to the fold over the coming days and he’ll need to pick a squad number – but what is available for the winger to take?
With each player having their own number on the back of their shirt, one of the more interesting things for supporters is what a new signing will pick.
It’s far from the be-all and end-all but it’s certainly an intriguing part of the players’ journey, even when they have already been at the club for some time.
And with Diaz’s arrival looming, the question is what will he opt for at Anfield?
Which numbers are available?
Having worn No. 7 with Porto, which is currently donned by James Milner, it will be a case of a new club and a new number for Diaz.
In the traditional No. 1 to 11 list, there is only No. 2 vacant – which was last worn by Nathaniel Clyne.
But as a forward, Diaz is likely to be more attracted to the No. 16 – last worn by his Porto teammate Marko Grujic – or any one of No. 19, 23, 24 and 25.
No. 29, 30 and 31 are also free to take.
There is also the possibility that No. 18 could become available if Takumi Minamino were to depart, as too No. 27 if Divock Origi found a permanent home elsewhere.
Liverpool’s current squad numbers
1. Alisson
3. Fabinho
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
6. Thiago
7. James Milner
8. Naby Keita
9. Roberto Firmino
10. Sadio Mane
11. Mohamed Salah
12. Joe Gomez
13. Adrian
14. Jordan Henderson
15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
17. Curtis Jones
18. Takumi Minamino
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
22. Loris Karius
26. Andy Robertson
27. Divock Origi
28. Ben Davies
32. Joel Matip
45. Elijah Dixon-Bonner
46. Rhys Williams
47. Nat Phillips
49. Kaide Gordon
53. Harvey Davies
54. Sheyi Ojo
56. Vitezslav Jaros
58. Ben Woodburn
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
63. Owen Beck
64. Jake Cain
65. Leighton Clarkson
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
67. Harvey Elliott
72. Sepp van den Berg
75. Jakub Ojrzynski
76. Neco Williams
80. Tyler Morton
82. Max Woltman
84. Conor Bradley
86. Harvey Blair
89. Billy Koumetio
98. Liam Hughes
