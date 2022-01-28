Liverpool are expected to Luis Diaz to the fold over the coming days and he’ll need to pick a squad number – but what is available for the winger to take?

With each player having their own number on the back of their shirt, one of the more interesting things for supporters is what a new signing will pick.

It’s far from the be-all and end-all but it’s certainly an intriguing part of the players’ journey, even when they have already been at the club for some time.

And with Diaz’s arrival looming, the question is what will he opt for at Anfield?

Which numbers are available?

Having worn No. 7 with Porto, which is currently donned by James Milner, it will be a case of a new club and a new number for Diaz.

In the traditional No. 1 to 11 list, there is only No. 2 vacant – which was last worn by Nathaniel Clyne.

But as a forward, Diaz is likely to be more attracted to the No. 16 – last worn by his Porto teammate Marko Grujic – or any one of No. 19, 23, 24 and 25.

No. 29, 30 and 31 are also free to take.

There is also the possibility that No. 18 could become available if Takumi Minamino were to depart, as too No. 27 if Divock Origi found a permanent home elsewhere.

Liverpool’s current squad numbers

1. Alisson

3. Fabinho

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

6. Thiago

7. James Milner

8. Naby Keita

9. Roberto Firmino

10. Sadio Mane

11. Mohamed Salah

12. Joe Gomez

13. Adrian

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

17. Curtis Jones

18. Takumi Minamino

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Loris Karius

26. Andy Robertson

27. Divock Origi

28. Ben Davies

32. Joel Matip

45. Elijah Dixon-Bonner

46. Rhys Williams

47. Nat Phillips

49. Kaide Gordon

53. Harvey Davies

54. Sheyi Ojo

56. Vitezslav Jaros

58. Ben Woodburn

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

63. Owen Beck

64. Jake Cain

65. Leighton Clarkson

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

67. Harvey Elliott

72. Sepp van den Berg

75. Jakub Ojrzynski

76. Neco Williams

80. Tyler Morton

82. Max Woltman

84. Conor Bradley

86. Harvey Blair

89. Billy Koumetio

98. Liam Hughes