2 Liverpool lineup options vs. Leicester – with Salah the big call

Jurgen Klopp has almost a fully fit squad for the Premier League meeting with Leicester City, including the prompt return of Mohamed Salah – but will we see the Egyptian King?

The Reds come into the contest with a misfiring Leicester side having welcomed Harvey Elliott, Thiago and Naby Keita back into the fold during the FA Cup victory over Cardiff City.

New signing Luis Diaz also starred from the bench and would appear to have survived a strong welcome to English football having trained in the build-up to this clash.

Salah has made an immediate return to Merseyside following a heartbreaking defeat on penalties in the AFCON final and could also feature.

Such an abundance of options is an unfamiliar position for Klopp, but it won’t be an unpleasant one as the Reds’ go on the hunt in all four competitions over the coming weeks.

It is a “new [situation], but an exciting one,” says the boss of having such a large squad to choose from.

Here’s how Liverpool could lineup against Leicester City at Anfield.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp confirmed Diaz was okay following a knock suffered against Cardiff, while also ruling out Sadio Mane and casting doubt over Jordan Henderson‘s availability.

Mane not back yet as Senegal party goes on

No ill-effects for Diaz as Colombian enjoys quick settling-in period

Back problem for Henderson – not expected to be long term

Alisson, Fabinho, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain trained on Tuesday

Liverpool’s XI vs. Leicester

Both Alisson and Fabinho are expected to feature following a late return from their international exploits and could guarantee at least two changes from the last time we saw the Reds in action.

With Jordan Henderson absent from training on Tuesday, Elliott’s phenomenal goalscoring return could see Klopp show yet more faith in the youngster:

This would see Liverpool line up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Keita; Salah, Jota, Firmino

On the other hand, if Henderson is available, Klopp will almost certainly include the Reds’ influential captain from the outset.

Following an exciting debut, Diaz may have shown enough in training this week to warrant a starting berth as Mane celebrates in Senegal.

There could also be a place for a fully fit Thiago after the Spaniard enjoyed a 10-minute cameo on the weekend:

Konate keeps Matip out

Henderson from the right-side of a midfield three

Jota from an unnatural position as Klopp holds Salah back

A full debut for Diaz

Those changes look like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Jota, Diaz, Firmino

Much of this will depend on how the likes of Elliott, Thiago, Diaz and Salah have recovered ahead of this clash.

It’s not often in recent history that Klopp has had a selection headache but with so big games around the corner and ground to make up in the title race, this is no time for pondering.

Liverpool should be out for revenge over Brendan Rodgers’ side and with options bursting for an opportunity to stake a claim and Salah desperate to get going once again, this is a huge opportunity for the Reds to send out a message.