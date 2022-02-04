Oakley Cannonier’s prolific under-18s season continued as Liverpool bounced back from last week’s heartbreak with a dominant 4-1 win over Burnley.

Liverpool U18s 4-1 Burnley U18s

U18 Premier League, Kirkby

February 5, 2022

Goals: Blair 15′, Cannonier 52′, Mabaya 81′, Frauendorf 90+4′; Etaluku 45+2′

After the heartbreaking defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup last time out having relinquished a three-goal lead, Marc Bridge-Wilkinson named an exciting XI to face Burnley and seek a response.

With Melkamu Frauendorf, Oakley Cannonier, Bobby Clark and Harvey Blair all named in the starting lineup, the young Reds had plenty of flair and threat in the forward half.

And Blair, who made his senior debut at Preston back in October, made good of Liverpool’ early threat thanks to expert use of his body on the touchline and quick feet to bamboozle the centre-back.

His right-foot shot into the top corner from a tight angle on the left made it 1-0 with only 15 minutes played, with Frauendorf and Cannonier then both going close to extending the lead.

Clark was instrumental to the aforementioned chances, working between the lines with poise to propel his team forward.

But despite not having seen much of the ball, Burnley equalised on the cusp of halftime after Keelan Williams, younger brother of Neco Williams, set up Sean Etaluku – with the effort going in off the far post.

HT: Liverpool U18s 1-1 Burnley

It didn’t take long for Liverpool to regroup and bounce back after the interval, continuing to assert themselves on the contest with an early reward.

Callum Scanlon’s run down the left flank was dutifully finished by Cannonier after brilliantly reading the 16-year-old’s deflected cross from close-range.

The smart finish his 25th goal in all competitions this season.

In keeping with the first team, the young Reds were at times their own worst enemy in gifting the Clarets opportunities to attack, but Blair helped make sure Liverpool were back on the winner’s board.

The wide man’s sheer persistence on the left once again breached Burnley‘s defence, with his delivery across the face of goal met and converted by Isaac Mabaya at the back post.

Frauendorf added the finishing touches with a poachers finish at the death and after the disappointment in the cup, it ensured Bridge-Wilkinson’s side responded in kind to stay five points behind U18 Premier League leaders Man City.

Liverpool U18s: Davies; Mabaya, Miles, Chambers, Scanlon; McConnell, Pilling; Clark; Blair, Frauendorf, Cannonier

Subs not used: Lucky, Hewitson, Davidson, Figueroa

Next match: Wolves (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, Feb 19, 12.30pm (GMT)