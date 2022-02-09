Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

5 things spotted in Liverpool training as Mohamed Salah returns

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool’s preparations for Leicester‘s visit in the Premier League started in earnest on Tuesday, with Mo Salah back in the mix but the captain was notable absent.

Two days after the Reds’ FA Cup win over Cardiff and it was back to work at Kirkby as the fixtures start to come thick and fast following the two-week break.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is best positioned to attack all their upcoming games thanks to the treatment room being vacated and no further Covid cases.

It’s a welcome luxury at this point in the season and as Klopp’s men turned their attention to Leicester‘s upcoming visit, here is what we spotted in training.

 

No sign of the captain

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 23, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As a strong 24-man contingent made their way onto the outside pitches, there was no sign of Jordan Henderson.

With this only day two post-match, a recovery phase, it would certainly not be out of the realm of possibility that the skipper had his own individual programme away from the main group.

No new injuries were reported from the Cardiff game but the 31-year-old did take a heavy hit to his back which could explain his absence, but, thankfully, Klopp has plenty of options should Henderson not be available on Thursday.

 

Salah’s chat with the boss

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 27, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) and manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He’s back, he’s back. The main man,” was Van Dijk’s words as Salah made his way to join the rest of the team, just two days after his AFCON final disappointment.

The No. 11 has declared himself ready to face Leicester on Thursday despite having played 480 minutes in the space of just 12 days, “a physical monster” was an apt description from Klopp.

And the two took the time to catch up on the sidelines as the team moved on to another drill, we think it went something like: “You’re really going to tear every competition up now, aren’t you?”

 

Alisson and Fabinho return

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After each featuring for 90 minutes for Brazil in the international break, the pair were handed time to rest and recharge upon their return.

And after watching on as the Reds secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup, the two mainstays were back in the thick of it as they get ready to return to the XI.

 

Diaz and Origi involved

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 4, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates after scoring an injury tinme winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Divock Origi is nearing his return to action after more than two months out of action, with this his second week back in full training following on from a knee injury.

The Belgium international adds another number to Klopp’s attacking options, which includes Luis Diaz – who showed no signs of lingering effects of the impact injury to his knee from his debut.

With Salah back and Jota, Firmino and Minmaino all fit and ready, there are options aplenty and it could not have come at a better time with Mane also to return in the coming days.

 

Another look at 19-year-old Quansah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jarell Quansah during the UEFA Youth League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool FC Under19's and Club Atlético de Madrid Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jarell Quansah has impressed at the academy this season, more than holding his own at centre-back and has been rewarded by twice being named on the bench for the first team.

And the coaches took another look at the 19-year-old, who can also be deployed at right-back – which Barry Lewtas has done on occasion for the under-23s.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate all training, it’s another invaluable experience for the impressive youngster.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments