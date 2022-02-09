Liverpool’s preparations for Leicester‘s visit in the Premier League started in earnest on Tuesday, with Mo Salah back in the mix but the captain was notable absent.

Two days after the Reds’ FA Cup win over Cardiff and it was back to work at Kirkby as the fixtures start to come thick and fast following the two-week break.

But Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is best positioned to attack all their upcoming games thanks to the treatment room being vacated and no further Covid cases.

It’s a welcome luxury at this point in the season and as Klopp’s men turned their attention to Leicester‘s upcoming visit, here is what we spotted in training.

No sign of the captain

As a strong 24-man contingent made their way onto the outside pitches, there was no sign of Jordan Henderson.

With this only day two post-match, a recovery phase, it would certainly not be out of the realm of possibility that the skipper had his own individual programme away from the main group.

No new injuries were reported from the Cardiff game but the 31-year-old did take a heavy hit to his back which could explain his absence, but, thankfully, Klopp has plenty of options should Henderson not be available on Thursday.

Salah’s chat with the boss

“He’s back, he’s back. The main man,” was Van Dijk’s words as Salah made his way to join the rest of the team, just two days after his AFCON final disappointment.

The No. 11 has declared himself ready to face Leicester on Thursday despite having played 480 minutes in the space of just 12 days, “a physical monster” was an apt description from Klopp.

And the two took the time to catch up on the sidelines as the team moved on to another drill, we think it went something like: “You’re really going to tear every competition up now, aren’t you?”

Alisson and Fabinho return

After each featuring for 90 minutes for Brazil in the international break, the pair were handed time to rest and recharge upon their return.

And after watching on as the Reds secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup, the two mainstays were back in the thick of it as they get ready to return to the XI.

Diaz and Origi involved

Divock Origi is nearing his return to action after more than two months out of action, with this his second week back in full training following on from a knee injury.

The Belgium international adds another number to Klopp’s attacking options, which includes Luis Diaz – who showed no signs of lingering effects of the impact injury to his knee from his debut.

With Salah back and Jota, Firmino and Minmaino all fit and ready, there are options aplenty and it could not have come at a better time with Mane also to return in the coming days.

Another look at 19-year-old Quansah

Jarell Quansah has impressed at the academy this season, more than holding his own at centre-back and has been rewarded by twice being named on the bench for the first team.

And the coaches took another look at the 19-year-old, who can also be deployed at right-back – which Barry Lewtas has done on occasion for the under-23s.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate all training, it’s another invaluable experience for the impressive youngster.