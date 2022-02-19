Attention switches to the Premier League today for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has made the necessary changes to keep his side fresh, with Joe Gomez and Luis Diaz in the XI.

The Reds host Norwich and an eighth win in succession across all competitions is the objective following on from the success at the San Siro in midweek.

A triumph that was dampened by an injury to Diogo Jota which was an enforced change from the boss, but, thankfully, there remain options aplenty in the final third and in each department.

As for this afternoon’s XI, Alisson makes his 31st start of the season behind a back four of Joe Gomez, who makes his first league start in 468 days, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, captain Jordan Henderson starts in the No. 6 role and will sit between Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

And finally, Mohamed Salah is out for his 150th Liverpool goal alongside Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

It makes for seven changes for Liverpool and Klopp can still turn to the likes of Thiago and Harvey Elliott from the bench, although Roberto Firmino is out with a muscle injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Diaz, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Minamino, Origi

Norwich: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Normann; Gilmour, McLean; Rashica, Sargent, Pukki

Substitutes: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Kabak, Giannoulis, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Rowe, Dowell