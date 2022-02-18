Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal that was postponed due to the League Cup final has been rearranged, with it now to fall between games against Brighton and Man United.

The two teams were to originally meet on the weekend of February 27, but was immediately postponed after the two teams qualified for the semi-finals of the League Cup.

And the Premier League meeting will now take place on Wednesday, March 16 at the Emirates with a lovely late kick-off time of 8.15pm (GMT), to be shown live by Sky Sports.

It is to sit between the trip to Brighton on March 12 and Man United‘s visit to Anfield on March 20 in what is another hectic fixture list for Jurgen Klopp‘s side to navigate.

The month of March will see Liverpool face six games before the international break, but a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup will then force Man United‘s visit to be postponed.

It will be the fourth time that Arsenal and Liverpool meet this season following the two-legged League Cup semi-final, which saw the Reds emerge as victors thanks to Diogo Jota.

The ledger now stands at two wins to the Reds with a goalless draw also thrown in the mix for an aggregate score of 6-0 to Klopp’s men.