Former Liverpool player and now a former teammate of Luis Diaz, Marko Grujic has sent a farewell note to the 25-year-old after he swapped Estadio do Dragao for Anfield.

The £50 million deal was confirmed on Sunday after the Reds wasted no time in signing their target after another Premier League club had sniffed around the winger.

Diaz adds considerable fire power to the Reds’ already formidable attack and Grujic has enjoyed a first hand look at how the 25-year-old conducts himself on and off the pitch.

The pair played alongside one another in 40 games for Porto, dating back to October 2020 to as recent as January 16 following Grujic’s loan and subsequent permanent move to Portugal.

In that time, Diaz scored 25 goals for Porto, of which Grujic set up one of those at the San Siro earlier this season in the Champions League group stage.

And after seeing the Colombia international make the move to Merseyside, Grujic penned a quick message to Diaz on Instagram: “Good luck Luchito. Unbelievable player in one of the greatest clubs.”

Many can attest to the last part of Grujic’s message and after five years on Liverpool’s books, making 16 appearances, he knows exactly what is awaiting Diaz.

The 25-year-old is set for a different trajectory but his experience of the football club will be all the same, which is set to start on Thursday when he touches down in Liverpool.

Diaz will be afforded the time to settle and arrives on the eve of a mammoth month for the Reds that includes nine league points up for grabs, the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and the League Cup final.