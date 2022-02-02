Liverpool’s £50 million signing created instant excitement with his arrival somewhat of an unexpected one, and he’s set to touch down on Thursday.

Luis Diaz completed his transfer to Anfield while on international duty with Colombia, who allowed the Reds to complete the necessary medical while on their watch.

The 25-year-old was announced on Sunday as Liverpool acted swiftly to get the player they had identified as a summer target.

But he is now to land at Liverpool on Thursday following his international exploits before meeting his new teammates and taking in Kirkby for the first time on Friday, as per Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

It will leave less than three days until Liverpool are back in action against Cardiff, making it very unlikely that he features for the first time in the FA Cup tie.

? Luis Díaz will travel to Bogotá tonight and then go to Europe; is expected in Liverpool on Thursday. On Friday he’ll process the work permit and get to know #Liverpool’s headquarters pic.twitter.com/mfgodcie8z — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) February 1, 2022

A need to settle into new surroundings coupled with new arrivals under Jurgen Klopp typically needing a bedding-in period means we could be waiting a little longer to see the new No. 23 in action.

Leicester’s trip to Anfield four days after Sunday’s FA Cup tie could offer a glimpse but the boss is likely to give us a resemblance of a hint later in the week.

During the international break, Diaz featured for 180 minutes across Colombia’s two World Cup qualifiers – both matches ended in defeat to leave qualification for Qatar a tough order.