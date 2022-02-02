Fabinho helps set new record as Alisson sits one out for Brazil

It was one Red in and one Red out for Liverpool’s Brazilians as Fabinho returned to the XI and helped set a new record in World Cup qualifiers thanks to a 4-0 win.

Having been suspended for the first game of the international break, Fabinho played the full 90 minutes as Brazil met Paraguay in their latest qualifier.

Alisson, on the other hand, made way for Man City’s Ederson having played the opening game against Ecuador that was full of drama having twice been sent off and twice saved by VAR.

With Tite’s side having already confirmed their place at Qatar at the end of the year, there was little pressure for the Selecao – although a record was on the line.

And that was a new unbeaten streak in World Cup qualifiers for South American teams, which was previously 31 and set by Brazil in 1993.

It was made 32 thanks to a comfortable 4-0 win in a game that kick off on early Wednesday morning UK time, with goals from Raphinha, Philippe Coutinho, Antony and Rodrygo.

Fabinho was the midfield lynchpin throughout, sat next to the advanced Lucas Paqueta and Coutinho, and barely misplaced a pass throughout as he simultaneously stopped Paraguay in their tracks.

Brazilian outlet Globo said of his performance: “He was responsible for the movement of fast ball through the middle, with many first-class passes.”

It was the fifth start in a World Cup qualifier for Liverpool’s No. 3 as his status on the international stage slowly starts to reflect his standing at club level.

And with two victories and 90 minutes each for Alisson and Fabinho, the pair are now to head back to Liverpool as domestic action nears its return after a two-week break.

However, with plenty of options available to Jurgen Klopp against Cardiff on Sunday it could be that neither Alisson nor Fabinho are required until Leicester‘s league visit the following Thursday.

The FA Cup tie is likely to see a mix of regular senior faces and those needing minutes as Liverpool need to get back into their rhythm as soon as possible in what is an action-packed month.