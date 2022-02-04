Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 18, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Harvey Elliott “definitely” in squad vs. Cardiff – could even start, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Harvey Elliott will “definitely” be in the Liverpool squad to play Cardiff on Sunday, with a decision to be made over whether he starts.

Elliott has been back in full training for two-and-a-half weeks, having spent four months on the sidelines after suffering a fracture-dislocation in his ankle in the 3-0 win over Leeds in September.

The 18-year-old made a stunning start to the season having earned a starting spot in midfield, and has since worked closely with Liverpool’s medical staff to ensure a smooth recovery.

His first taste of action will be on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Cardiff, with Klopp even weighing up a place in his starting lineup.

“We really have to thank Andreas Schlumberger for that, our head of rehab here, he was very in it, very patient,” he said on Friday.

“But Harvey was the perfect client, if you want. He did pretty much everything we told him, without asking why or whatever.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He’s in a good place, in full team training now.

“We have to see, we have to see what is right for him. Is it right to start? Is it right to come on?

“But he will be in the squad definitely for the Cardiff game, and from there we go.

“Most of the things look completely natural, absolutely really quick, after a long, long period without proper team training.

“When we saw him for the first time [back], we thought immediately, ‘maybe we take him with us’! But it made obviously no sense.

“So he has now step by step to get back to his best, but he is close, very close.”

