Naby Keita can make club history with a goal today on what is his birthday, while Mohamed Salah chases another impressive goal tally on what could be his return to the side.

The Reds have lost the last two league encounters following a seven-game unbeaten run against the Foxes in the league – having won six and drawn the other.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have won nine, lost three and drawn three at home while winning 16 of the 31 encounters in the era home and away.

And you should expect goals as there have been only three goalless draws in 103 league clashes between the teams – two at Leicester in 1998 and 2004, with the only one at Anfield coming in 1973.

Think of the Possibilities

Naby Keita celebrates his 27th birthday on the day of the game. Never in the club’s history have two players scored for the club on their birthday in the same season – Takumi Minamino scored on his in the last home league game against Brentford.

Fabinho has now scored in back-to-back league games, doing so for the first time since March 2017 – while at Monaco.

Should he find the net in this game he will do so in a third consecutive league match for the first time in his career.

Egyptian King Back with a Bang?

Mo Salah is two goals short of recording 25 goals in a season for the fourth time in his six Liverpool seasons and recording 150 for Liverpool in all competitions.

No Reds player has scored more Premier League goals against Leicester than Roberto Firmino, who has scored six times in 13 appearances.

Salah, meanwhile, has four goals from his eight league appearances.

Impressive Reds

The Reds defeat at Leicester seven weeks ago is one of only two they have suffered in 22 league games this season.

They have registered 15 different league scorers this season – the club record is 17 set in 1911/12, 2015/16 and again in 2019/20.

Diogo Jota has scored in 17 different Premier League games for the Reds – they have won 14 and drawn three.

Rodgers Returns

Brendan Rodgers has won three and lost three of his seven career league games against Liverpool as a manager, winning each of his last two.

He is one of only two managers since Kenny Dalglish, in his first spell, to leave Anfield with a win percentage in league games of more than 50%. His was 51.64% and Rafa Benitez 55.26%. Jurgen Klopp’s is currently 62.81%

And Leicester could become the first team to do a league ‘double’ over Klopp during his time as Liverpool manager.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 23, Jota 15, Mane 10, Firmino 7, Minamino 7, Fabinho 5, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Van Dijk 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Leicester: Vardy 11, Daka 9, Maddison 9, Tielemans 6, Barnes 5, Iheanacho 5, Lookman 5, Albrighton 2, Evans 2, Amartey 1, Dewsbury-Hall 1, Ndidi 1, Perez 1, Soyuncu 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).