Harvey Elliott made his long-awaited to action against Cardiff after 147 days out, scoring his first goal for the club and his words after spoke volumes of his character.

The 18-year-old was named on the bench in Liverpool’s fourth-round tie against the Bluebirds, with Jurgen Klopp turning to the youngster just before the hour mark.

Anfield rose in anticipation as he was joined by Luis Diaz in making their way onto the pitch, and just 18 minutes later Elliott had the ball in the back of the net for the first time as a Red.

A stunning volley on the swivel to put the result beyond doubt after goals to Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino, and it was instantly clear how much the strike meant to Elliott.

But his words post-match showed off his humble nature and his gratitude for those who helped get him back on his feet after his ankle injury at Leeds.

“It’s still hard to put into words at the moment. This is what I’m in the team to do, score and assist,” Elliott told ITV.

“Thankfully, it’s come today in front of the fans after having a long time out.

“It’s my job at the end of the day, just got to keep doing it. But it’s a moment that myself and my family will remember.

“It wasn’t too bad,” he added on the finish itself. “Watching my man next to me Diogo, he’s been banging them in left, right and centre for us so getting a few tips off him!

“It was nice to score and how it came to me I’ve got to finish it how it comes.”

As for the list of people who helped get Elliott back on it’s feet, it “could go on” but the teenager specifically pointed to the efforts of club physio Joe Lewis.

“The list goes on to be honest, one man most importantly was Joe Lewis at Liverpool,” Elliott said. “One of the physios he took me on in the early hours of the morning and didn’t finish until late at night.

“He got me back strong again and, as I said, the list could go on. Big shout out to all my family and friends, my mum and dad.

“A massive thank you to everyone at LFC, the fans for their support and love. I’m back now and the injury is behind me.”

Welcome back, Harvey!