With James Milner‘s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool have held talks over the future of their vice-captain.

Milner is in negotiations with the club regarding a possible extension to the deal he signed back in 2019, and there is “no chance” he will retire this year.

That is according to Klopp, who gave an insight into the situation regarding his No. 7 in an extended press conference this week.

“There are talks, but as always, we usually don’t comment further on that. There’s no reason for it,” the manager told reporters.

“But of course, I’m in talks, the club is in talks, with Milly. We will see.”

Having turned 36 in January, it was widely expected that Milner would depart Liverpool after seven years on July 1, while it has even been speculated that this could be his last campaign as a professional footballer.

However, Klopp has emphasised that there is “no chance that Milly will retire.”

“He’s desperate to play on,” he explained.

“I understand it, to be honest, because life after your career – when you are lucky enough to stay healthy – is much longer than your career.

“So then you should extend your career as long as you can. If you can play football, it’s better than other things.

“Milly will be fine after his career as well, but he obviously loves what he is doing and he will play football next year, definitely.”

There was no sense of optimism from Klopp that a new contract would be agreed upon, however, but the fact that talks have been taking place suggests there is a chance he could stay.

Milner has shown an inclination towards coaching in recent months, and during the mid-season break revealed that he has been working on his badges, which opens up the possibility of a dual-role at Liverpool.

The veteran has made 23 appearances already this season, finding himself a regular feature in Klopp’s matchday squad and playing a vital role on and off the pitch.