Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 19, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with James Milner during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Jurgen Klopp confirms James Milner contract talks – “no chance” he will retire

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

With James Milner‘s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool have held talks over the future of their vice-captain.

Milner is in negotiations with the club regarding a possible extension to the deal he signed back in 2019, and there is “no chance” he will retire this year.

That is according to Klopp, who gave an insight into the situation regarding his No. 7 in an extended press conference this week.

“There are talks, but as always, we usually don’t comment further on that. There’s no reason for it,” the manager told reporters.

“But of course, I’m in talks, the club is in talks, with Milly. We will see.”

Having turned 36 in January, it was widely expected that Milner would depart Liverpool after seven years on July 1, while it has even been speculated that this could be his last campaign as a professional footballer.

However, Klopp has emphasised that there is “no chance that Milly will retire.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 22, 2021: Liverpool's James Milner's walks up to take his side's first penalty of the shoot-out during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“He’s desperate to play on,” he explained.

“I understand it, to be honest, because life after your career – when you are lucky enough to stay healthy – is much longer than your career.

“So then you should extend your career as long as you can. If you can play football, it’s better than other things.

“Milly will be fine after his career as well, but he obviously loves what he is doing and he will play football next year, definitely.”

There was no sense of optimism from Klopp that a new contract would be agreed upon, however, but the fact that talks have been taking place suggests there is a chance he could stay.

Milner has shown an inclination towards coaching in recent months, and during the mid-season break revealed that he has been working on his badges, which opens up the possibility of a dual-role at Liverpool.

The veteran has made 23 appearances already this season, finding himself a regular feature in Klopp’s matchday squad and playing a vital role on and off the pitch.

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments