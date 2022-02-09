Sadio Mane has been revelling in his Africa Cup of Nations success with a heroes welcome in Senegal and is expected to make his return to Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool’s No. 10 has enjoyed three days of festivities after Senegal clinched their first-ever AFCON title, with Mane netting the all-important final penalty in the shootout.

It, of course, meant Mohamed Salah was left with heartbreak but as the Egyptian made his way back to Liverpool and signalled his intent to feature against Leicester, Mane stayed with Senegal.

A trophy parade and a visit to president Macky Sall to receive the Order of the Lion, Senegal’s highest order, were all part of the historic celebrations.

Liverpool have been eager for Mane to soak in the triumph but are expecting to have the winger back on Merseyside by Thursday after a late evening flight.

“Sadio is not back yet, it’s a clear agreement with him,” Klopp told reporters.

“Everyone could see the celebrations in Senegal, we didn’t want to stress anybody there and ask to bring Sadio back.

“He should just enjoy it and then come back as early as possible. I think it will be tonight [Wednesday that he flies back].”

He will, of course, play no part against Leicester – unlike Salah who is intent on a swift return – but could find himself as an option for Sunday’s trip to Burnley.

After a physically and mentally draining five weeks representing his country, a chance to take a brief breather will serve him well before getting straight back into the Reds’ intense schedule.

And a confident Mane only spells danger for the Reds’ opposition, who will already have Salah to contend with as well as the likes of Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz.