Liverpool are back in Premier League action against Burnley this afternoon, and with the game not on TV in the UK, we’re live to bring you all the latest from Turf Moor.

Kickoff at Turf Moor is 2pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Today’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Jota, Diaz, Elliott

Our coverage updates automatically below: