BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 13, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Burnley vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds as Mane and Salah start

Liverpool are back in Premier League action against Burnley this afternoon, and with the game not on TV in the UK, we’re live to bring you all the latest from Turf Moor.

Kickoff at Turf Moor is 2pm (UK), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Today’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Burnley: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Jota, Diaz, Elliott

Our coverage updates automatically below:

