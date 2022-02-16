It’s a European night under the San Siro lights and Liverpool are out to take the first step to the quarters when they meet Inter Milan. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the San Siro is 8pm (UK), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (POL).

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Dumfries, De Vrij, Bastoni, Skriniar, Perisic; Brozovic, Vidal, Calhanoglu; Dzeko, Lautaro

Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Sangalli, Carboni, Caicedo

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Origi, Minamino, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below: