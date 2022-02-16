Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, February 15, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (L) is challenged by Inter Milan's Hakan C?alhanog?lu during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between FC Internazionale Milano and Liverpool FC at the Stadio San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Inter Milan vs. Liverpool – Follow the Champions League last-16 tie here!

It’s a European night under the San Siro lights and Liverpool are out to take the first step to the quarters when they meet Inter Milan. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the San Siro is 8pm (UK), the referee is Szymon Marciniak (POL).

Tonight’s blog is run by Dan Clubbe, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @dan_clubbe & in the comments below.

Teams

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Dumfries, De Vrij, Bastoni, Skriniar, Perisic; Brozovic, Vidal, Calhanoglu; Dzeko, Lautaro

Subs: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Ranocchia, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Sangalli, Carboni, Caicedo

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Origi, Minamino, Firmino

Our coverage updates automatically below:

