It was a night that saw plenty of standout performances for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Leicester, with Diogo Jota, in particular, starring for the Reds once again.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men weren’t always at their unplayable best on Thursday night, but they were more than deserving of all three points at Anfield.

Jota was the goalscoring hero for Liverpool, notching his 16th and 17th strikes of the season, while Luis Diaz shone on his Premier League debut.

The win keeps Liverpool in touch with Man City in the title race, cutting the gap to nine points with a game in hand.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Jota (8.7) was outstanding yet again for Liverpool and deservedly earned the highest average rating.

The Portuguese produced two ruthless finishes that ultimately proved to be the difference between the Reds and the Foxes.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan gave Jota the Man of the Match award, saying he is “Liverpool’s man in form”, even with Mohamed Salah around.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo felt the 25-year-old was “instantly more influential” when he moved into a more central role.

In second place was Thiago (7.9), who was a joy to watch at times, controlling the midfield battle.

The Spaniard completed 92 percent of his passes on the night, according to FotMob, and won 71 percent of his aerial duels, despite his diminutive frame.

Also in the top-three was Fabinho (7.7), following an immaculate performance alongside Thiago in the middle of the park.

Durkan claimed he “really is Inspector Gadget”, adding that a “welcome balance was restored to midfield” after some issues in that department of late.

The lowest rating went to Curtis Jones (6.4), who didn’t seize his opportunity as competition for places hots up by the week.

Liverpool are swiftly back in league action on Sunday afternoon, as Klopp’s men make the trip to Burnley – the current cellar dwellers of the top flight.