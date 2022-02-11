Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 10, 2022: Liverpool’s Dioga Jota claps to fans after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parnaby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester: Player Ratings – What the media and statistics say

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It was a night that saw plenty of standout performances for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Leicester, with Diogo Jota, in particular, starring for the Reds once again.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men weren’t always at their unplayable best on Thursday night, but they were more than deserving of all three points at Anfield.

Jota was the goalscoring hero for Liverpool, notching his 16th and 17th strikes of the season, while Luis Diaz shone on his Premier League debut.

The win keeps Liverpool in touch with Man City in the title race, cutting the gap to nine points with a game in hand.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Jota (8.7) was outstanding yet again for Liverpool and deservedly earned the highest average rating.

The Portuguese produced two ruthless finishes that ultimately proved to be the difference between the Reds and the Foxes.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan gave Jota the Man of the Match award, saying he is “Liverpool’s man in form”, even with Mohamed Salah around.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo felt the 25-year-old was “instantly more influential” when he moved into a more central role.

In second place was Thiago (7.9), who was a joy to watch at times, controlling the midfield battle.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, February 10, 2022: Liverpool’s Dioga Jota (not seen) celebrates scoring their second goal against Leicester during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by Lindsey Parnaby/Propaganda)

The Spaniard completed 92 percent of his passes on the night, according to FotMob, and won 71 percent of his aerial duels, despite his diminutive frame.

Also in the top-three was Fabinho (7.7), following an immaculate performance alongside Thiago in the middle of the park.

Durkan claimed he “really is Inspector Gadget”, adding that a “welcome balance was restored to midfield” after some issues in that department of late.

The lowest rating went to Curtis Jones (6.4), who didn’t seize his opportunity as competition for places hots up by the week.

Liverpool are swiftly back in league action on Sunday afternoon, as Klopp’s men make the trip to Burnley – the current cellar dwellers of the top flight.

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments