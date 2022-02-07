Diogo Jota shone in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at home to Cardiff on Sunday, but certain midfielders were deemed below par.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup after rarely being tested by their Championship opponents.

Jota opened the scoring with a typically precise header in the second half and the game went up a gear when Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott were introduced.

The former set up Takumi Minamino to make it 2-0 and Elliott added a third, celebrating his first-ever Liverpool goal in delighted fashion.

Rubin Colwill scored a late consolation for the visitors, but it did little to dampen the spirits of those inside Anfield.

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Jota (8.0) was Liverpool’s star man at Anfield, as he again showcased his ruthlessness in front of goal.

The Portuguese steered a perfect header into the Kop net to give the Reds the lead and he looked a threat throughout the afternoon.

TIA’s James Nalton felt Jota “was always in good positions expected of a striker”, as he took his goal tally to 15 for the season.

The 25-year-old made three key passes, according to FotMob, again showing that he is far more than just a poacher.

In second place was Kostas Tsimikas (7.5), with the left-back impressing in place of Andy Robertson.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle claimed the Greek “regularly got down the left and delivered some teasing crosses”, describing it as a “very good outing.”

Minamino (7.4) finished off the top-three after a goalscoring game, in a rare start for the forward.

Nalton believes he has “been a very useful squad member during these cup runs”, having scored six times in the domestic cups in 2021/22 to date.

The lowest-ranked player was Naby Keita (6.0), who produced a forgettable performance in the middle of the park.

Up next for Liverpool’s is Thursday’s visit of Leicester in the Premier League (7.45pm GMT).