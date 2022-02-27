Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates with the trophy after winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans believe “the quadruple is on” after League Cup final triumph

Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the League Cup, with supporters in raptures after the final whistle.

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens)

League Cup Final, Wembley
February 27, 2022

The Reds faced their first domestic cup final in six years at Wembley, as they came up against the reigning European champions.

Chances came and went for both sides in the first half, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount missing huge opportunities and Edouard Mendy somehow denying Sadio Mane.

Joel Matip thought he had headed Liverpool in front midway through the second half, but VAR ruled the goal out after an infringement from Virgil van Dijk.

Extra time and penalties were required to separate the two sides, with the Reds prevailing a quite remarkable shootout.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men won 11-10 after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive spot-kick as Liverpool clinched glory.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s triumph on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

There was huge joy at the final whistle…

“Get in you Reds, so so proud hard fought fight, you deserve it and more!!!!!! YNWA”

Judith Gray on Facebook.

 

There was lots of love for Caoimhin Kelleher…

 

Luis Diaz was magnificent for the Reds…

“Kelleher will get all the plaudits but how good was Luis Diaz?”

Andy Thompson on Facebook.

 

The quadruple is very much on…

