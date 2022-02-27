Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the League Cup, with supporters in raptures after the final whistle.

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens)

League Cup Final, Wembley

February 27, 2022

The Reds faced their first domestic cup final in six years at Wembley, as they came up against the reigning European champions.

Chances came and went for both sides in the first half, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount missing huge opportunities and Edouard Mendy somehow denying Sadio Mane.

Joel Matip thought he had headed Liverpool in front midway through the second half, but VAR ruled the goal out after an infringement from Virgil van Dijk.

Extra time and penalties were required to separate the two sides, with the Reds prevailing a quite remarkable shootout.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men won 11-10 after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive spot-kick as Liverpool clinched glory.

Here’s how supporters reacted to Liverpool’s triumph on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

There was huge joy at the final whistle…

YOU ABSOLUTE BEAUTIES!!!! ??? — Liam T ? ?x19 (@LiamT_LFC) February 27, 2022

We’ve won it nine times! — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 27, 2022

WHAT A MATCH! Unbelievable final! 21 consecutive penalties made, unreal! #LFC — Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose01) February 27, 2022

The balls on those lads there. Mentality Monsters!!! Get the fuck in!!!!!! — The Liverpool Way (@theliverpoolway) February 27, 2022

“Get in you Reds, so so proud hard fought fight, you deserve it and more!!!!!! YNWA” – Judith Gray on Facebook.

Here comes the Hendo shuffle pic.twitter.com/1aVV1sopzi — Andrew LFCDT (@AYPrivateEye) February 27, 2022

I hate penalty shootouts almost as much as I hate the PGMOL. But what a wonderful way to win it, the young Cork keeper scoring the winning penalty and seeing the doofus Kepa fail to keep his cool after pushing the rules all through the shootout. #LFC — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) February 27, 2022

Two awesome things. Liverpool outlasting Chelsea to win the League Cup, & the Benfica fans giving Yaremchuck an absolutely glorious reception of behalf of his fellow Ukrainians.

??? — ML (@FootyML) February 27, 2022

There was lots of love for Caoimhin Kelleher…

Kweeeeeeeeeeeevvvv ?????????????????????? — Andrew LFCDT (@AYPrivateEye) February 27, 2022

An Irish player with a deciding role in a cup final, by gar it's been a while pic.twitter.com/0Jp10E6mYW — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 27, 2022

Kelleher. THE GLORY IS YOURS — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) February 27, 2022

That cup belongs to Kelleher. Has been phenomenal every game, superb tonight. A real talent. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 27, 2022

Absolutely love all these boys. Absolutely love that it was Kelleher in the end. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) February 27, 2022

Balls of steel from the boy from Cork. So good for all the squad that. All played their part. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) February 27, 2022

Get the ball to Caoimhin and he will score. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) February 27, 2022

Luis Diaz was magnificent for the Reds…

Still only month one of Luis Diaz’s Liverpool career. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) February 27, 2022

Luis Diaz. What a signing. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 27, 2022

Diaz MOTM closely followed by Kelleher — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) February 27, 2022

“Kelleher will get all the plaudits but how good was Luis Diaz?” – Andy Thompson on Facebook.

Diaz was motm for me what a player — Keeks (@kikileigh97) February 27, 2022

Luis Diaz is MOTM. What a baller — jimbo (@najmimuhaimin97) February 27, 2022

Diaz was incredible today — Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) February 27, 2022

The quadruple is very much on…

THE QUADRUPLE IS ON!!!! — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 27, 2022

We're winning the quadruple!! — Pongy (@longchartistic) February 27, 2022

Quadruple reds here we go — Fred (@fjbgreaves) February 27, 2022

QUADRUPLE STILL ONNNNN — Kev ? D-20 (@kevin_the_gray) February 27, 2022