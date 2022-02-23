Football without Origi is nothing. We’ve all felt that way at some point over the last few years, and now Liverpool’s No. 27 has been honoured all the way over in Brooklyn.

Divock Origi has cemented himself as an icon on Merseyside; a cult hero, and a legendary figure throughout the club’s rise to success under Jurgen Klopp.

His time at Anfield may be coming to an end, with a departure expected in the summer when his contract expires, but there is still a chance he plays a pivotal role between now and the end of May.

It has happened before, and Origi’s big-moment energy has been immortalised over 3,300 miles away from Liverpool with a new mural in New York City.

Shared by The Anfield Wrap, a short video has revealed the phrase ‘football without Origi is nothing’ graffitied onto a wall in the borough of Brooklyn:

A mates just been sent this from Brooklyn ? pic.twitter.com/o8VkIIEzTQ — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 20, 2022

The tribute is located in the Williamsburg neighbourhood, a popular area among young, artistic types, with two New Yorkers providing more angles on Twitter:

Can confirm, this does exist in Brooklyn lol pic.twitter.com/1yB87kI1s5 — Gaby Kirschner (@gabykirschner) February 21, 2022

It is a surprising but brilliant mural in honour of the Liverpool striker, who has scored 40 goals in 168 games for the club so far, having joined from Lille back in 2014.

Origi is one of the longest-serving players in the Reds’ squad, though his time with the club has been punctuated by loan spells with Lille and Wolfsburg, and he has rightly earned cult status.

That this stretches across the Atlantic is a testament to his impact – and the growing popularity of Liverpool in the United States.