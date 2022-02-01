The transfer window is now closed for Premier League clubs, and Jurgen Klopp is able to finalise his Liverpool squad for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

It was a frantic end to deadline day for the Reds, as they looked to get a deal for Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho over the line, only for EFL paperwork to scupper it.

Neco Williams was able to join the Cottagers on loan, however, in what served as the final transfer of the window for Liverpool, following Nat Phillips through the exit on Monday.

Luis Diaz was the marquee arrival, joining from Porto for £50 million, while Morgan Boyes and Tony Gallacher were sold, Vitezslav Jaros and Liam Hughes loaned out and both Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson recalled.

So where does that leave Jurgen Klopp‘s squad?

Here’s how Liverpool are shaping up heading into the final five months of the season, including the full list of players and their squad numbers.

Goalkeepers

1. Alisson

13. Adrian

22. Loris Karius

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

97. Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

12. Joe Gomez

21. Kostas Tsimikas

26. Andy Robertson

32. Joel Matip

46. Rhys Williams

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders

3. Fabinho

6. Thiago

7. James Milner

8. Naby Keita

14. Jordan Henderson

15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

17. Curtis Jones

67. Harvey Elliott

Forwards

9. Roberto Firmino

10. Sadio Mane

11. Mohamed Salah

18. Takumi Minamino

20. Diogo Jota

23. Luis Diaz

27. Divock Origi

Could anyone still leave after the deadline?

There is a chance that some of Liverpool’s fringe players could agree moves elsewhere despite the English transfer window closing on January 31.

Loris Karius is likely to be removed from the squad for the Premier League to make room for Diaz, with the German believed to be available on a free transfer.

Furthermore, Divock Origi was linked with a move away from the club before the deadline, and despite that having now passed, the Belgian could still have opportunities to leave.

The transfer window remains open in Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Romania, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Austria and Israel.

Karius is subject of interest from Swiss club Basel, who could move before their deadline of 7pm on February 15, while Origi has frequently been linked with clubs in Turkey, who are able to conduct business until the end of February 8.