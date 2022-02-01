Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Anfield, changing room, matchday, Elliot squad. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC squad and shirt numbers after January transfer window

The transfer window is now closed for Premier League clubs, and Jurgen Klopp is able to finalise his Liverpool squad for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

It was a frantic end to deadline day for the Reds, as they looked to get a deal for Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho over the line, only for EFL paperwork to scupper it.

Neco Williams was able to join the Cottagers on loan, however, in what served as the final transfer of the window for Liverpool, following Nat Phillips through the exit on Monday.

Luis Diaz was the marquee arrival, joining from Porto for £50 million, while Morgan Boyes and Tony Gallacher were sold, Vitezslav Jaros and Liam Hughes loaned out and both Rhys Williams and Leighton Clarkson recalled.

So where does that leave Jurgen Klopp‘s squad?

Here’s how Liverpool are shaping up heading into the final five months of the season, including the full list of players and their squad numbers.

Goalkeepers

1. Alisson
13. Adrian
22. Loris Karius
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
97. Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders

4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
12. Joe Gomez
21. Kostas Tsimikas
26. Andy Robertson
32. Joel Matip
46. Rhys Williams
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders

3. Fabinho
6. Thiago
7. James Milner
8. Naby Keita
14. Jordan Henderson
15. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
17. Curtis Jones
67. Harvey Elliott

Forwards

9. Roberto Firmino
10. Sadio Mane
11. Mohamed Salah
18. Takumi Minamino
20. Diogo Jota
23. Luis Diaz
27. Divock Origi

Could anyone still leave after the deadline?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There is a chance that some of Liverpool’s fringe players could agree moves elsewhere despite the English transfer window closing on January 31.

Loris Karius is likely to be removed from the squad for the Premier League to make room for Diaz, with the German believed to be available on a free transfer.

Furthermore, Divock Origi was linked with a move away from the club before the deadline, and despite that having now passed, the Belgian could still have opportunities to leave.

The transfer window remains open in Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Russia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Romania, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Austria and Israel.

Karius is subject of interest from Swiss club Basel, who could move before their deadline of 7pm on February 15, while Origi has frequently been linked with clubs in Turkey, who are able to conduct business until the end of February 8.

