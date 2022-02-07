Liverpool have confirmed their contingent for the Champions League knockout stages, with one in and one out following the arrival of Luis Diaz, to make up a 24-man squad.

The 16 remaining clubs in the Champions League were required to submit their squads by 11pm on February 1, allowing for players to be registered following the transfer window.

For Jurgen Klopp‘s side, it was a case of adding Diaz to the mix following on from his £50 million transfer after the club took swift action to secure their man.

And like it was for the Premier League squad for the second half of the season, it was a case of one in and one out for the Reds in Europe.

Nat Phillips was the one to drop out following his loan switch to Bournemouth, which opened the space for Diaz to take having switched Porto for Liverpool.

The Reds are, of course, limited to naming a 24-man squad instead of 25 due to UEFA’s homegrown rules, as they are in the Premier League.

But Liverpool can name unlimted players in List B, which is reserved for those under the age of 21 with at least two years’ training with the club and can be confirmed the midnight before any game.

The likes of Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley will make up this list, while Harvey Elliott still takes up a spot on List A due to not meeting the training years requirement.

Notably, an appearance in the knockout stages will mark Elliott’s first minutes in the Champions League having missed out in the group stages due to his serious ankle injury.

It means, however, that there is still no place for Kaide Gordon in the squad due to falling under the same category as Elliott, with no further space on the main list available.

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign will get back underway on February 16, with Inter awaiting at the San Siro for the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Confirmed Champions League Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz, Minamino, Origi

Notable List B players: Jones, Morton, Bradley, Beck, Koumetio, Cannonier, Davies