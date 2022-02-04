Liverpool signed Luis Diaz for “now and the future” – Klopp

Luis Diaz was signed to help Liverpool be successful now and in the future, Jurgen Klopp has explained ahead of the Colombian’s arrival on Merseyside.

The 25-year-old is expected to have his work permit granted and arrive in Liverpool potentially on Friday, so is yet to meet Klopp face to face.

But speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the boss explained the signing of the attacker.

Klopp is known for easing new players in, and that looks set to be the case again, saying: “If he would come, step on the pitch and be at his immediate absolute best, that would be really strange. It needs time, of course, to adapt.”

At age 25, Diaz is yet to hit his prime years and is clearly seen as a signing for the future as the Reds’ fabled front three hit their thirties.

“It’s a really good sign that we work on all fronts to improve this team,” says Klopp. “We have to be successful now and in the future, so he can help with both!

“We like pretty much everything about him. I’ve followed him for quite a while. He has the speed, he has the skillset, he has the character to have a really successful career.

“We are really happy we could get him in and we can help him and he can help us. It’s a special story.

Diaz’s arrival makes it two players signed this season, adding to Ibrahima Konate in the summer, and Klopp was asked about the club’s transfer strategy as a whole, saying pretty succinctly:

“Our strategy is to sign the right players in the right moment!

“We recognise issues, we are long together with this team. We will never miss having a look ahead as well, that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“That’s what we do: building a team now and for tomorrow.”