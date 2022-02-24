Liverpool’s fight to the end continues as Thiago says it’s “just the beginning”

Liverpool flexed their muscles against Leeds, piling on six unanswered goals as the Reds’ fight continued in earnest ahead of another huge occasion on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were relentless at Anfield on a night where the pressure was certainly on having seen Man City drop points, with the margin now only three points.

It was a game that offered plenty to smile about, from Mohamed Salah‘s penalty double, Sadio Mane‘s quick brace and Virgil van Dijk‘s thumping header at the death to close it all out.

But it was Joel Matip‘s run and goal that stands above the rest, with his frequent adventures forward finally finishing with the ending we have all dreamed of seeing.

It was poetry in motion.

“I went forward and Mo gave to me just a brilliant pass,” Matip told LFCTV post-match. “I didn’t have to stop at all, I just could continue my run and it was the best pass.

“I didn’t have to think a lot because the ball directly came in front of me and I am happy that after a few tries, the ball finally goes in!”

His teammates were certainly delighted with his effort and then with the final scoreline, one that keeps Liverpool firmly in the fight and with a feel-good factor heading to Wembley.

And both James Milner and Andy Robertson were buoyed by the performance as eyes are now cast to the League Cup final:

As for Thiago, the match was his 50th for Liverpool and the Spaniard was insistent that it is “just the beginning” and that is certainly an exciting prospect:

And the emphasis was “big” over the win, with Fabinho, Van Dijk and Curtis Jones all savouring those three valuable points as Liverpool “fight till the end”:

Wednesday’s victory moved Liverpool to within three points of Man City and created a +four goal difference advantage after 26 games, as the race to the finish continued in earnest.

It’s an exciting time to be a Red and one only needs to look to Sunday for another occasion to savour. Up the Reds.