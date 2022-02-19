Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Milestone Salah & Diaz’s first – Best photos as Reds clear Norwich hurdle

It was a day where none of the front three were left out with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz all finding the net to guide Liverpool to a 3-1 win against Norwich.

It was not the straightforward encounter many had expected with Dean Smith’s side holding their own against the Reds to force them to come back from a goal behind.

Joel Matip‘s outstretched leg was to thank for that but with timely changes from the bench once more, in space of three minutes, Liverpool were in the lead.

And it all started with Mane perfecting the bicycle kick he had earnestly attempted twice at the San Siro, but there was no misfiring this time around!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Sadio Mané scores his side's first goal to level the score 1-1 during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Just minutes later and the ball was in Alisson‘s hands and sent straight into the path of Salah, rekindling the magic from that very special season.

But just as it looked as though the No. 11 had seen the moment pass him by, it rolled into the back of the net thanks to his poise and awareness.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

His 150th goal for the club in 233 games, making him the 10th player to reach the milestone in Liverpool’s history.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates with team-mate Luis Díaz after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then Diaz’s turn after Jordan Henderson threaded the needle for the No. 23 to finish in kind, sliding to the corner flag and taking in Anfield’s adulation.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz scores the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There’s nothing quite like scoring your first goal for the Reds.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) celebrates with team-mate Kostas Tsimikas after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Having safely come from behind, there were plenty of smiles and hugs to go around.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (L) and Mohamed Salah after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) embraces goal-scorer Sadio Mané after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But let’s not forget those Klopp fist pumps!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp punches the air as he celebrates with the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp punches the air as he celebrates with the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 19, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp bows to the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Another game down and another three points in the bank, now for Leeds in midweek before the cup final in eight days’ time.

Come on you Reds!

