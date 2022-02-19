Mohamed Salah can become only the tenth Liverpool player to reach 150 goals for the club today, and can Roberto Firmino end his league drought at Anfield?

The Reds could record a fifth successive league victory over Norwich – to equal their club best against the Canaries.

And a win would be Liverpool’s second successive league double after winning both league games in the 2019/20 season.

It would be the sixth double over the Canaries in the 10 seasons the teams have faced each other in the Premier League.

Two Targets to Hit

Liverpool need three goals to reach 100 for the season. If they score them today they will do so in the joint second-fewest number of games – 39, the same as 2013/14. The best was with 30 fixtures played in 1895/96.

The Reds could keep a fourth successive clean sheet in the same season (all comps) for the first time since February 2020, when they did so at Norwich on the way to winning the title.

And just to note, Liverpool are 14 points better off than at the same stage of last season – 24 games.

Inveitable, isn’t it?

Mo Salah is one goal away from becoming only the 10th Liverpool player in history to score 150 goals for the club in all competitions.

He has played 232 games. Only Roger Hunt (226 games) has reached the milestone in fewer matches.

Finally Time for Bobby

Roberto Firmino has scored 13 of his last 14 goals (all comps) for Liverpool away from Anfield. His last at home in the league was the 90th-minute winner against Tottenham in December 2020.

But his last Anfield goal was against Shrewsbury in FA Cup last month.

The Brazilian has scored five goals as a substitute this season. The club record is seven – by Djibril Cisse in 2005/06 and Ryan Babel in 2007/08.

In total, Firmino has 11 goals coming off the bench. It is the fourth highest tally in a career for the club, alongside Divock Origi.

A total 12 goals have been scored by substitutes this season – only five short of the total in the last two complete seasons combined.

Goals in Short Supply

Since taking charge Dean Smith has picked up 12 points from his 13 games. Daniel Farke took five from his 11 matches before leaving the club.

Away from home, they have scored six league goals, the fewest in the top-flight this season, while conceding 25. Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent have both scored two – the joint-most for the Canaries on the road.

Pukki has scored 6 league goals this season, as many as the rest of the City squad combined.

Dean’s Day

Mike Dean took charge of Norwich’s 3-0 win at Watford last month, issuing his only red card so far (to Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis).

He has reffed three Liverpool home games this season – two wins and a draw, the last being the 3-1 win against Newcastle.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 24, Jota 17, Mane 10, Firmino 8, Minamino 7, Fabinho 6, Origi 5, Henderson 3, Keita 3, Oxlade-Chamberlain 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Thiago 2, Van Dijk 2, Elliott 1, Gordon 1, Jones 1, Robertson 1, own goals 1

Norwich: Pukki 6, Sargent 4, McLean 2, Tzolis 2, Hanley 1, Idah 1, Normann 1, Omobamidele 1, Rashica 1, Rupp 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).