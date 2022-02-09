Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 239th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

More fuel in Mo Salah’s fire? Jurgen Klopp’s not sure it is humanly possible!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Mohamed Salah is expected to be back with a vengeance after his Africa Cup of Nations heartbreak, but as for a more motivated No. 11…Jurgen Klopp isn’t sure that’s human.

Salah wasted no time in making his way back to Liverpool after Sunday’s AFCON final, quickly putting his hand up for selection after a month that took a physical and emotional toll.

To lose in a penalty shootout in a final is a different kind of heartbreak and Liverpool noted that the winger was still feeling the defeat, as he has every right to.

“Mo is back, he trained yesterday and will train today,” Klopp told reporters of Salah.

“He is very disappointed obviously. It was a massive thing. Losing a final is always really, really hard – I can sing that song.

“But losing the way they lost it is especially hard and that’s what he felt as well. So yes, he is happy to be back but he is disappointed as well, massively so.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group D match between Egypt and Sudan at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on January 19, 2022 in YAOUNDE, Cameroon. (Photo by SF)

“We spoke obviously about the tournament and everything and we will see.

“He will deal with that, of course, and I hope that today it will already be better, but yesterday everybody could see he still has the final in his mind.”

But while the pain will linger, the fire in his belly will have not been extinguished in the slightest, but as for more fuel to the fire? Klopp isn’t sure that’s exactly human.

“Greater determination than Mo already had? I’m not sure that’s human,” the boss added on what the final defeat could mean for the No. 11 moving forward.

“The experience always, like playing a tournament, not knowing where it will go to then qualifying in the hardest possible manner for the final.

“Then against the favourite to win the tournament, playing a game like Egypt played was an absolutely great final when you think about what they already invested before, both teams, and how hard they fought.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 11, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Especially Egypt, how hard they fought to keep them quiet, these incredible talents of Senegal.

“So yes, that all helps in the long term but I don’t think there’s a lot of space for more determination in Mo’s mind. He is very determined and using these kind of things is the job for all of us.

“When you lose a final, and we are obviously the best example for that, that’s really hard, really, really hard. But if you use it for the next big game or the next big tournament then it can be at least helpful even when it was still hard.

“He will benefit from it, we will benefit from it, but in which kind exactly, I don’t know.”

What you can count on is that his tally of 23 goals will be added to, and then some.

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments