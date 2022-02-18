Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 9, 2021: Liverpool's Oakley Cannonier during the English Football League Trophy match between Port Vale FC and Liverpool FC Under-21's at Vale Park. Port Vale won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Oakley Cannonier can’t stop scoring as Liverpool U18s take on Saudi Arabia tournament

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

A Liverpool’s under-19s side were back in action in the Al Abtal International Friendly Cup in midweek, with the prolific Oakley Cannonier in the goals again for the Reds.

Real Madrid were the opposition in Spain on Wednesday afternoon in the latest game in the Al Abtal International Cup, a competition promoted by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Sports.

The tournament is designed to “promote the future stars of international soccer and strengthen ties between the participating teams,” of which Liverpool are one of 14.

Liverpool is to play five games in the competition, with their midweek meeting with Real Madrid their second fixture of the tournament that is to run, at least, into the month of March.

The Reds travelled with a host of academy members with both Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson overseeing affairs against Real.

A second win in the tournament was not to be for the young Reds, however, as the two teams traded goals in quick succession on either side of halftime for a 2-2 draw.

James Balagizi scored Liverpool’s opener just four minutes after Real Madrid took the lead, with his 36th-minute strike a timely one on the cusp of the break.

The second half again saw blows traded quickly, first through Cannonier to hand the Reds the advantage for the first time in the game as his prolific run continued having already netted 25 goals in all competitions.

It would not prove to be the winner as Real Madrid struck back just two minutes later and with no goal in the remaining 30 minutes, the afternoon ended with a share in the spoils.

The result takes the Reds’ tally to four points and only two behind leaders Sporting CP with a game in hand, with Saudi Future Falcons ‘Green’ awaiting next on Wednesday.

Before then, Liverpool’s under-18s are back on English soil to meet Wolves on Saturday.

Liverpool U18s: Davies; Bradley, Quansah, Chambers, Norris; Corness, Mabaya, Balagizi; Frauendorf, Woltman, Cannonier

Substitutes: Hewitson, McConnell, Miles, Scanlon

cc_final

Get your Carabao Cup Final Programme

Order your souvenir official Wembley matchday programme — with worldwide delivery. More information.
PRE-ORDER
LEARN MORE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments