Penalty heroics & Hendo shuffle – Best photos as Liverpool win the League Cup!

Liverpool are the 2022 League Cup winners after what was a 120-minute slog with penalties added to the mix, and the celebrations were a joy to behold after a trophy was again lifted in front of the fans.

The Reds were back at Wembley fighting for a trophy for only the second time under Jurgen Klopp, and it went the distance to test the hearts of all those watching on.

Liverpool were not without their chances in regulation time, Joel Matip had looked to break the deadlock before Virgil van Dijk was deemed to have interfered in what was a game of ruled out goals.

Then came the penalties, the narrative was clear.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool players prepare for extra time during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kepa Arrizabalaga came on for Benjamin Mendy while Caoimhin Kelleher had the world at his feet on what was his big day, and it would end with the latter scoring the winning penalty!

After 20 perfect strikes up stepped the Irishman and it was no “hit and hope” as he claimed, before Kepa drilled his over the bar. Liverpool 11-10 on penalties. Get. In.

And the scenes were glorious. Drink it in, Reds.

2HT8XNK London, UK. 27th Feb, 2022. Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after winning the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 27th 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Chesterton/phcimages.com) Credit: PHC Images/Alamy Live News

2HT8XKX London, UK. 27th Feb, 2022. Liverpool celebrate winning the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 27th 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Chesterton/phcimages.com) Credit: PHC Images/Alamy Live News

The Jordan Henderson trophy shuffle was back, this time up high on the Wembley steps before it made its way pitchside and to the fans. It’s a sight we’ll never tire of seeing.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as his side celebrate winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as his side celebrate winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Want more? Of course you do!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy as his side celebrate winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

2HT924Y Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (left) and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrate with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday 27th February, 2022.

And can’t have too much of the man of the moment!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates with the trophy after winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Or Joel Matip, just look at him! Executed to perfection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates with the trophy after winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Joel Matip celebrates with the trophy after winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Something tells us that this will not be the last time this season we see these scenes…

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk lifts the trophy as his side celebrate winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates with team-mates after winning the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 27, 2022: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates with a smoke bomb as his side win the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

What a relief that was, another trophy added and that Champion’s Wall is going to need changing!

That’s one trophy in the bag and three more competitions to fight for, and it all starts again on Wednesday in the FA Cup.

UP THE LEAGUE CUP-WINNING REDS!!

