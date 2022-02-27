Liverpool are the 2022 League Cup winners after what was a 120-minute slog with penalties added to the mix, and the celebrations were a joy to behold after a trophy was again lifted in front of the fans.

The Reds were back at Wembley fighting for a trophy for only the second time under Jurgen Klopp, and it went the distance to test the hearts of all those watching on.

Liverpool were not without their chances in regulation time, Joel Matip had looked to break the deadlock before Virgil van Dijk was deemed to have interfered in what was a game of ruled out goals.

Then came the penalties, the narrative was clear.

Kepa Arrizabalaga came on for Benjamin Mendy while Caoimhin Kelleher had the world at his feet on what was his big day, and it would end with the latter scoring the winning penalty!

After 20 perfect strikes up stepped the Irishman and it was no “hit and hope” as he claimed, before Kepa drilled his over the bar. Liverpool 11-10 on penalties. Get. In.

And the scenes were glorious. Drink it in, Reds.

The Jordan Henderson trophy shuffle was back, this time up high on the Wembley steps before it made its way pitchside and to the fans. It’s a sight we’ll never tire of seeing.

Want more? Of course you do!

And can’t have too much of the man of the moment!

Or Joel Matip, just look at him! Executed to perfection.

Something tells us that this will not be the last time this season we see these scenes…

What a relief that was, another trophy added and that Champion’s Wall is going to need changing!

That’s one trophy in the bag and three more competitions to fight for, and it all starts again on Wednesday in the FA Cup.

UP THE LEAGUE CUP-WINNING REDS!!