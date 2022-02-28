Trent Alexander-Arnold has set his sights on a historic quadruple after Liverpool clinched the League Cup trophy, with three players celebrating their first with the club.

The Reds sealed their first silverware since the Premier League title when they overcame Chelsea via a penalty shootout on Sunday, with Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the final spot-kick.

It was a big moment for Jurgen Klopp and his side, who were able to lift a trophy in front of their fans again for the first time since 2020.

Unlike the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup, this was back on home soil, and the scenes at Wembley were reflective of that as Klopp’s players paraded in front of the travelling Kop.

For this ambitious Liverpool squad, winning the League Cup is just the first step in what could be a monumental campaign, with the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup still to play for.

Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah both acknowledged this as they took to Instagram with eyes on a quadruple:

For Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, it was an opportunity to mark their first trophy as Liverpool players:

“Memorable day! Very happy to raise my first cup with Liverpool,” Diaz wrote. “Great match, great teamwork!! Thank you God.”

There was real cause for celebration for Caoimhin Kelleher, who was joined by many of his team-mates in savouring the moment:

Those not involved on the day were also delighted, with Klopp emphasising the role of the entire squad in this latest honour:

Jordan Henderson and James Milner showed their leadership in recognising the latest achievement in a long list for the club:

Through their Instagram stories, many Liverpool players gave an inside look at the celebrations, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain noted how he had now “completed the set.”

For Salah, recovery started at 2am, with the Egyptian’s focus now turning to the next trophy – and Norwich are up on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This latest triumph has clearly spurred Liverpool on for more, and hopefully between now and the end of May, history can be made on Merseyside.

No side has ever won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in a single season before.