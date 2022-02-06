It’s an impossible choice as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah battle it out in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Here’s how you can watch live around the world!

The battle of Liverpool’s No. 10 and No. 11 takes place on the biggest stage in the African football calendar, both aiming to win their first trophy with their country.

For Mane, it would represent Senegal’s first AFCON success should he be on the victorious side while Salah would be adding to Egypt’s illustrious tally that currently sits at seven.

For any Red, it’s like picking your favourite child – which any parent insists they don’t have…

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, following our live coverage of the showpiece.

The final gets underway at 7pm (GMT) — or 8pm in Yaoundé, 2pm in New York, 11am in Los Angeles, 6am (Monday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

The Mane vs. Salah AFCON final in the UK is being shown live on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, and on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League which is available to live stream with Sky GO.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

US Viewers

The Mane vs. Salah AFCON final is being shown live on BEIN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Worldwide

Supporters can find the Mane vs. Salah AFCON final on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean, Kayo Sports, sportdigital, sportdigital LIVE, DAZN, ESPN3 Norte, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, ESPN2 Andina, SportKlub 1 Serbia, DStv Now, beIN Sports 2 Thailand, beIN Sports Connect, Voyo Sport, Ring.bg, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, RTB, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, CRTV Sports, beIN SPORTS XTRA, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Sportklub 1 Croatia, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Premium, VeikkausTV, Free, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, Viaplay Iceland, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, BBC Sport Web, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC3, Sky Sports Main Event, Discovery+, Eurosport Player Italy, K24 TV, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, MBC, ORTM Mali, ESPN3 Mexico, Watch ESPN, ESPN, SuperSport PSL, MaxTV Go, V Sport 3, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines, Viaplay Poland, Canal 11, Okko Sport, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 3, SABC Sport, DStv App, Viaplay Sweden, AIS PLAY, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout the 2021/22 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.