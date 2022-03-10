Liverpool have seen 10 youngsters called up for international duty with England this month, including a return to the under-21s for Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

The final international break of the season will follow Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest, and it is set to be a busy one of the Reds’ academy.

Ten players have been called up to represent England at youth level, while seven others have already been included for duty with other countries.

For Jones and Elliott, this month brings an opportunity to rejoin the U21s fold, having both been forced to miss the last break due to injury.

The U21s will play two Euro qualifiers this month, first at home to Andorra on March 25, before a trip to Albania on March 29.

Elsewhere, Tyler Morton has received a call-up to the England under-20s squad for friendlies against Poland (March 25) and Germany (March 29).

Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah, both prominent figures in the academy defensive ranks, are with the England under-19s for their Euro qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland (March 23), Armenia (March 26) and Portugal (March 29).

Four youngsters have been drafted into the England under-18s group to play Sweden (March 25) and Denmark (March 28) in Spain, with striker Oakley Cannonier joined by centre-backs Lee Jonas and Terence Miles, and first-time call-up Isaac Mabaya.

Kaide Gordon, who represented the U18s earlier in the season, misses out due to injury.

Finally, left-back Calum Scanlon has been included in the England under-17s squad for meetings with France (March 26) and Luxembourg (March 29) as they look to book a place at the U17 Euros.

Liverpool youngsters on England duty

England U21s – Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott

England U20s – Tyler Morton

England U19s – Luke Chambers, Jarell Quansah

England U18s – Lee Jonas, Terence Miles, Isaac Mabaya, Oakley Cannonier

England U17s – Calum Scanlon