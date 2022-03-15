The Liverpool Legends were back in action after two-and-a-half years away on Saturday, with Steven Gerrard returning to Anfield to play in a 2-1 loss to Barcelona.

Two years after it was originally due to take place, the postponed charity friendly between the Liverpool Legends and their Barcelona counterparts finally played out at the weekend.

Gerrard was captain for the Reds, with the likes of Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt, Fabio Aurelio and Luis Garcia also part of the starting lineup.

It was Liverpool’s legendary No. 8, taking time out from his role as Aston Villa manager, who got the scoring underway as he won and converted a penalty in the 15th minute.

But an equaliser from Giovanni and a spot-kick from Rivaldo earned a friendly victory for Barcelona, with Steve McManaman, Maxi Rodriguez, Milan Baros and Patrik Berger among those to come off the bench for Liverpool in the second half.

In aid of the LFC Foundation along with other causes, the Liverpool Legends clash was played in a sold-out Anfield, with fans eager to get a glimpse of their heroes from the past.

There were some brilliant moments in the Merseyside sun, with Propaganda photographers David Rawcliffe and Paul Currie capturing them in a series of amazing shots.

Here are 15 more of the best from a nostalgic afternoon at Anfield…

A sight we grew accustomed to over the years…

Royalty in the dugout

Great to see this man back

Oh Sami, Sami…

Two generations of Gerrards

Our future No. 8?

Macca’s always up for a laugh

Carra the draft excluder!

These two look like they could still play…

More than 50,000 fans were at Anfield

The view from the Kop

Gerrard meets Rivaldo

Was Vladi really that bad?!

He may be Villa manager, but he’s still a Red…

Legends

The Liverpool Legends will be back in action in under two months’ time, with a trip to Old Trafford to take on Man United to come on May 21.

This Is Anfield understands that the Reds will then host United at Anfield later in the year.