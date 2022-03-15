Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
15 more great photos as Steven Gerrard and Liverpool Legends pack out Anfield

The Liverpool Legends were back in action after two-and-a-half years away on Saturday, with Steven Gerrard returning to Anfield to play in a 2-1 loss to Barcelona.

Two years after it was originally due to take place, the postponed charity friendly between the Liverpool Legends and their Barcelona counterparts finally played out at the weekend.

Gerrard was captain for the Reds, with the likes of Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Dirk Kuyt, Fabio Aurelio and Luis Garcia also part of the starting lineup.

It was Liverpool’s legendary No. 8, taking time out from his role as Aston Villa manager, who got the scoring underway as he won and converted a penalty in the 15th minute.

But an equaliser from Giovanni and a spot-kick from Rivaldo earned a friendly victory for Barcelona, with Steve McManaman, Maxi Rodriguez, Milan Baros and Patrik Berger among those to come off the bench for Liverpool in the second half.

In aid of the LFC Foundation along with other causes, the Liverpool Legends clash was played in a sold-out Anfield, with fans eager to get a glimpse of their heroes from the past.

There were some brilliant moments in the Merseyside sun, with Propaganda photographers David Rawcliffe and Paul Currie capturing them in a series of amazing shots.

Here are 15 more of the best from a nostalgic afternoon at Anfield…

A sight we grew accustomed to over the years…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard walks out before during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Royalty in the dugout

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Sir Kenny Dalglish (L) and Ian Rush during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Great to see this man back

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Daniel Agger during the pre-match warm-up before the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Oh Sami, Sami…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Sami Hyypiä during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Two generations of Gerrards

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Leo Gerrard, son of Liverpool's Steven Gerrard during the pre-match warm-up before the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Our future No. 8?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Leo Gerrard, son of Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard, during the pre-match warm-up before the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Macca’s always up for a laugh

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Steve McManaman shares a joke with Juan Carlos Rodriguez during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Carra the draft excluder!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Sander Westerveld makes a save during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

These two look like they could still play…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring the 1st goal from the penalty spot during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

More than 50,000 fans were at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's supporters before the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

The view from the Kop

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: A general view during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Gerrard meets Rivaldo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (L) and Barcelona's captain Rivaldo Vítor Borba Ferreira during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Was Vladi really that bad?!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's Ian Rush and manager Kenny Dalglish share a joke during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

He may be Villa manager, but he’s still a Red…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard celebrates after scoring the first goal during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Legends

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 26, 2022: Liverpool's and Barcelona line up during the LFC Foundation friendly match between Liverpool FC Legends and FC Barcelona Legends at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

The Liverpool Legends will be back in action in under two months’ time, with a trip to Old Trafford to take on Man United to come on May 21.

This Is Anfield understands that the Reds will then host United at Anfield later in the year.

