After a perfect February that saw 7 wins from 7 games and one trophy won, the fixtures continue at the business end of the season for Liverpool FC in March.

There’s a huge month ahead, beginning with three home games in three different competitions inside a week.

Then there’s some important away trips, before a potential FA Cup quarter-final, then an international break and the return of the LFC Legends games.

March 2 – Norwich (H) FA Cup

A week and a half since their last visit, Norwich return to Anfield this time in the FA Cup fifth round.

Anfield should be in a buoyant mood following the Reds’ League Cup success three days earlier – and perhaps we’ll see a player or two bring out the trophy pre-match.

Klopp will have a much-rotated side, with plenty of high profile games to come.

This is the first of three home games inside seven days.

March 5 – West Ham (H)

Revenge will be on the cards as West Ham arrive on Saturday evening, one of just two sides to have beaten the Reds this season.

After two defeats at the end of January, David Moyes’ side are back on form with four games unbeaten in the league, just two points behind Man United in fifth place in the table.

March 8 – Inter Milan (H) CL Last-16 2nd Leg

Liverpool, of course, have a 2-0 lead from the first-leg when Inter arrive on Merseyside next week.

It is the return of European nights to Anfield for the first time since November and Inter’s first visit since 2008.

March 12 – Brighton (A)

The early kick-off on a Saturday is the trip to the south coast to face Brighton. A truly wonderful decision as TV companies and the Premier League continue to show absolutely no consideration for travelling supporters.

Brighton are struggling of late, losing their last three games, conceding seven and failing to score.

Between now and this fixture they have just one match, against Newcastle.

March 16 – Arsenal (A)

A return to the Emirates, where the Reds beat the Gunners to qualify for the League Cup final in January.

The fourth meeting between the two sides this season, Arsenal are yet to score against the Reds. In fact, it’s five cleansheets in a row in this fixture.

Arsenal, though, are chasing the top four and won all three of their fixtures in February. They face Watford and Leicester before the Reds’ visit.

March 18 – Champions League Draw

Barring a catastrophic second leg against Inter Milan, Liverpool will be in the Champions League draw on Friday, March 18.

On that day teams will find out their opponents for both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, on the road to Paris for the final.

March 19/20 – Man United (A) or FA Cup Quarter Final

Provided victory against Norwich in the fifth round, Liverpool will be in FA Cup action on the weekend of March 19/20, with the scheduled fixture against Man United to be re-arranged for a later date.

March 21 – International Break

Then we have the first international break of the year for a fortnight. This is thankfully also the final international break of the season.

The headline act here is Mane vs. Salah as Egypt and Senegal go head-to-head again in the World Cup qualification play-off – those two ties are on March 25 and 29.

England play against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

March 26 – LFC Legends vs. Barcelona

The Liverpool FC Legends host Barcelona on the international weekend, with the likes Maxi Rodriguez, Luis Garcia, Dirk Kuyt and Daniel Agger confirmed so far.

Proceeds from the fixture will go to charitable causes including LFC Foundation, the Barca Foundation, Forever Reds and the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

Liverpool Academy and Women’s Fixtures

U23s

Preston (A) – Lancs Senior Cup – Tues, March 8

Tottenham (H) – Premier League 2 – Sun, March 13, 3pm

Man City (A) – Premier League 2 – Sun, March 20, 3pm

U18s

Genk (H) – UEFA Youth League – Weds, March 2, 2pm

Stoke (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, March 5, 11.30am

Man United (H) – U18 Premier League – Sat, March 12, 11am

Derby (A) – U18 Premier League – Sat, March 19, 11.30am

Women

London City Lionesses (A) – Championship – Sun, March 6, 2pm

Charlton Athletic (A) – Championship – Sun, March 13, 2pm

Durham Women (H) – Championship – Sun, March 27, 2pm