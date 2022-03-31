Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

7 brilliant photos of new Mo Salah mural near Anfield – and where you can find it

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

An amazing new Mohamed Salah mural on Anfield Road has now been completed, with a series of photos showcasing the artwork, a short walk from Anfield, in full.

Mural artist John Culshaw has been working on the stunning piece, located opposite the King Harry on Anfield Road, over the international break.

It depicts two iconic Salah celebrations, from during the 2-1 win at Man City in the Champions League in 2018 and the 4-1 victory over Everton in this season’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 30, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Anfield Road, Liverpool painted by artist John Culshaw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Following a fan vote led by Hotel Anfield, 40 percent of voters chose Liverpool’s No. 11 to be the next legend immortalised with a mural.

Salah was chosen over Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush, Phil Thompson, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 30, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Anfield Road, Liverpool painted by artist John Culshaw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 30, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Anfield Road, Liverpool painted by artist John Culshaw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The mural will be officially unveiled between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday, April 2, when the team bus passes by ahead of the Premier League meeting with Watford.

It joins similar tributes to Trent Alexander-Arnold (by Manchester-based artist Akse) and Jordan Henderson (by Murwalls LTD), which sit opposite each other where Sybil Road meets Anfield Road.

Another Henderson mural is situated on Old Barn Road, between Breck Road and Oakfield Road, and was produced by local artist Paul Curtis.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 30, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Anfield Road, Liverpool painted by artist John Culshaw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 30, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Anfield Road, Liverpool painted by artist John Culshaw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 30, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Anfield Road, Liverpool painted by artist John Culshaw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This season has seen Salah overtake Jack Parkinson, Sam Raybould and Harry Chambers as the ninth-highest goalscorer in the history of Liverpool FC.

The 29-year-old has scored 153 goals in 239 appearances for the Reds, and is only five below Michael Owen in eighth.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 30, 2022: A street art mural of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in Anfield Road, Liverpool painted by artist John Culshaw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Among Liverpool’s top 100 scorers of all time, only Gordon Hodgson boasts as prolific a record as Salah, with the pair both scoring once every 1.56 games on average.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments