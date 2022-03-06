It will not go down as one of Liverpool’s more eye-catching displays but the 1-0 over West Ham did just what it needed to do, keep the pressure on the league leaders.

After a 10-day break from Premier League action, Jurgen Klopp‘s side continued their domestic exploits against the Hammers, who have ambitions of a top-four finish.

Sadio Mane‘s finish from close range proved the difference on the scoreboard, which the Reds valiantly defended with one timely last-ditch tackle after another.

It led to a nervy finish for those watching on but by night’s end, another three points were added to the tally to move Liverpool to back within three points of Man City.

Klopp’s passion at the end spoke volumes, while there was a certain inflatable cat that was among a number of talking points across social media…

Marvelling at Trent

An assist, a record-breaking 16th of the season, at one end and a goalline clearance at the other provide decisive for the Reds and it had fans singing Trent’s praises.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was absolutely immense today. Even after five years of watching him week in, week out it’s still unbelievable to think he can run games from his position. Wins Liverpool the points today with his clearance. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) March 5, 2022

If you think Trent Alexander Arnold can't defend, you don't understand how football works — leah_rmfc (@leah_rm13) March 5, 2022

?? Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contribution for @LFC today

123 touches

72/88 passes completed

10x possession won

Goalline clearance

3 shots, 1 on target

5 chances created

PL high 11th assist this season (career best 16 in all competitions) pic.twitter.com/FLvMkesfMq — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 5, 2022

Reece James is getting compared to Trent Alexander Arnold while Trent is getting compared to Dani Alves. Enough said? — leah_rmfc (@leah_rm13) March 5, 2022

He was a clear standout on the night in all facets of his game and it’s scary to think he’s still only 23 years of age, the sky is the limit!

The cat…

If you were to try to explain this to someone completely unplugged from football, it would certainly be an interesting conversation…

But here we are with inflatable cats in the main stand that were directed for one Kurt Zouma after his inexplicable animal abuse that came to light a few weeks ago:

The kop singing “a cat, a cat, a cat, a cat, a cat” pic.twitter.com/ugA2rCTV3F — Paul Senior? (@PaulSenior1) March 5, 2022

Oh, and there was a ‘Cat Lives Matter’ banner that flew above the stadium pre-kickoff…

Yesterday at Anfield, the Kop sang. “A cat a cat a cat a cat a cat” instead of “attack attack…” Oh and this happened. #bestfansintheworld #KurtZoumaCatAbuser pic.twitter.com/75Vqy2HqgP — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) March 6, 2022

The Klopp shoulder drop!

Just when you thought he was going to leave the Kop hanging…sike! Just look at that drop of the shoulder that could rival any striker.

Klopp's fist pumps, featuring a quick drop of the shoulder to ditch the cameraman ?? pic.twitter.com/5QLAdiTMeN — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 5, 2022

The cameraman could not keep up and it was another showing of just how significant each of these victories are…let’s keep them coming!

The whole ground waiting to see if klopp fist pumps at the end! He’s got us all mesmerised ???? ???????? — David Todd (@Daveyt1892) March 5, 2022

jurgen klopp with the fist bump outta nowhere ? pic.twitter.com/EU3yaMqXID — saf (@safx41) March 5, 2022

The derby down the M62

With Liverpool holding up their end of the bargain, eyes are now cast down the M62 as Man City host Man United.

They are two teams the Reds have no affinity towards but not on Sunday, as the chance for another misstep arises and while there may be little faith – there is hope, always hope:

Not saying I’m in any way fond of Man United or anything like that but I can confirm that I’m currently running round my house dressed as @markgoldbridge — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) March 6, 2022

My love for seeing Liverpool win league titles far outweighs my hatred of Manchester United. May the worst team win. #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/SHfT9bq6hN — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) March 6, 2022

There are 2 types of LFC fans on my timeline hahaha pic.twitter.com/bsuozcQaiQ — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) March 6, 2022

Never wanted Manchester United to win a game of football more, but have absolutely no faith in them doing so. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 6, 2022

Time to wait and see what happens! Up the Reds…