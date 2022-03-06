Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
‘A cat, a cat’ & the battle down the M62 – 4 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 1-0 West Ham

It will not go down as one of Liverpool’s more eye-catching displays but the 1-0 over West Ham did just what it needed to do, keep the pressure on the league leaders.

After a 10-day break from Premier League action, Jurgen Klopp‘s side continued their domestic exploits against the Hammers, who have ambitions of a top-four finish.

Sadio Mane‘s finish from close range proved the difference on the scoreboard, which the Reds valiantly defended with one timely last-ditch tackle after another.

It led to a nervy finish for those watching on but by night’s end, another three points were added to the tally to move Liverpool to back within three points of Man City.

Klopp’s passion at the end spoke volumes, while there was a certain inflatable cat that was among a number of talking points across social media…

 

Marvelling at Trent

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) and Virgil van Dijk after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An assist, a record-breaking 16th of the season, at one end and a goalline clearance at the other provide decisive for the Reds and it had fans singing Trent’s praises.

He was a clear standout on the night in all facets of his game and it’s scary to think he’s still only 23 years of age, the sky is the limit!

 

The cat…

If you were to try to explain this to someone completely unplugged from football, it would certainly be an interesting conversation…

But here we are with inflatable cats in the main stand that were directed for one Kurt Zouma after his inexplicable animal abuse that came to light a few weeks ago:

Oh, and there was a ‘Cat Lives Matter’ banner that flew above the stadium pre-kickoff…

 

The Klopp shoulder drop!

Jurgen Klopp celebration, fist pump, shouting, The Kop, Anfield (PA Media / Alamy)

Just when you thought he was going to leave the Kop hanging…sike! Just look at that drop of the shoulder that could rival any striker.

The cameraman could not keep up and it was another showing of just how significant each of these victories are…let’s keep them coming!

 

The derby down the M62

With Liverpool holding up their end of the bargain, eyes are now cast down the M62 as Man City host Man United.

They are two teams the Reds have no affinity towards but not on Sunday, as the chance for another misstep arises and while there may be little faith – there is hope, always hope:

Time to wait and see what happens! Up the Reds…

