The watching media hailed Liverpool’s fantastic 2-0 win away to Arsenal, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men showed a title-winning mentality at the Emirates.

The Reds faced one of their hardest remaining matches of the season on Wednesday night, taking on an in-form Gunners side.

Having been below-par in the first half, Diogo Jota fired Liverpool into a priceless lead, before Roberto Firmino doubled the advantage.

Here’s a look at how the media reacted to the Reds’ victory.

A monumental win was lauded by some…

Goal‘s Neil Jones could sense how important the three points were:

“This 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates moves the Reds to within a single point of the league leaders, and all roads now lead to the Etihad Stadium next month. “It could be the showdown to end all showdowns. It is nights like this, weeks like this, which can shift the momentum decisively. “After City stuttered at Crystal Palace on Monday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side knew they had to take full advantage, and they did.”

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt felt it was a victory of champions:

“Whether Liverpool go on to win the Premier League title or not this was the performance of champions. Few teams would have withstood the fierce onslaught from a buoyant Arsenal but Liverpool did just that and then took them apart in a devastating seven-minute spell. It was brutal. It was emphatic. It is what champions do. “The impressive victory reduced Man City’s advantage at the top of the table to a single point, when it had been 14 points in January, as Liverpool recorded a ninth league win in a row and delivered a jolt to Arsenal’s growing ambitions of finally again achieving a top-four finish after their own outstanding sequence. “While Liverpool have mounted their astonishing run City have dropped seven points and, more and more, it heads to a decider between these two excellent teams at the Etihad Stadium on April 10. The momentum is undoubtedly with Liverpool and what a monumental meeting to savour.”

TIA‘s James Nalton believes the win means a genuine chance of glory is on the cards:

“The next league fixture is Watford at home, but after that it’s the biggest game of the season — Man City away. “City’s draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend, coupled with this Liverpool win in North London, means the gap at the top of the table is now just one point. “Liverpool’s goal difference is also five better than the defending champions’. “At the very least it’s a title challenge. A third in four seasons, and a team for who trophies are an expectation not hidden.” “This is why the FA Cup game is also important, and those who come into the squad for that fixture will get the chance to show they too are can be a big part of driving the club to more success this season.”

Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail was similarly impressed:

“It would be wrong to call this a statement result by Liverpool simply because they provide them all the time. “In the Premier League, for example, Jurgen Klopp’s team have just delivered nine in a row. “Nevertheless there was something about the way Liverpool took this game away from Arsenal in eight second half minutes that told us everything about just how good Manchester City are going to have to be over the remaining nine games of another fascinating season if they are to defend their title.”

Miguel Delaney of the Independent couldn’t help but look ahead of the trip to the Etihad next month:

“It’s as you were, and yet a show of how you seize a moment. “Liverpool keep winning, this 2-0 victory making it nine in a row in the Premier League, to also keep the initiative in this title race. […] “Liverpool kept within one point of Manchester City, to keep the title in their own hands. We get that bit closer to a generational showdown at the Etihad in mid-April – potentially coming in the middle of a Champions League quarter-final between the two – but also a little closer to a similar rush for fourth.”

There was plenty of focus on an enormous save by Alisson before Jota’s goal…

Nalton was one who praised the brilliant Brazilian:

“At one stage, even a point seemed like it might be a decent result as Alisson pulled a supreme stop out of the bag to keep the scores level. “Becker showed his world-class ability to recover and reposition himself in time for a Martin Odegaard drive, with the rest of the team scrambling to return to position following an unforced error. “It was an important moment in what could turn out to be a very important result against an opposition who were looking good.”

Jones echoed that sentiment:

“Liverpool had looked lethargic throughout the opening 45 minutes, and when Thiago Alcantara left a backpass short just five minutes after break, it looked like they were about to pay the price for their sloppiness. “But when you have the best goalkeeper around, you always have a chance, and Alisson Becker, as he so often does, bailed his team out when they needed him. “He stood big to close down the angle on Alexandre Lacazette and then, when the ball was fed to Martin Odegaard, spread himself superbly to turn the Norwegian’s effort over the bar.”

The Independent‘s Karl Matchett believes there is arguably no goalkeeper in the world better than Alisson: