Liverpool are into the Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons, having beaten Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16.

Attention now turns to when the Reds will find out their last-eight opponents, but it’s quite a wait until the draw, which takes place a week on Friday – on March 18.

The draw, at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, is at 11am (GMT) and will draw both the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Who can Liverpool face?

The only team also through so far is Bayern Munich, who comfortably beat Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate. The other last-16 ties take place on Wednesday, and next week.

There is no country protection in the quarters onwards, meaning a potential meeting with a fellow English side is a potential.

Bayern Munich

Sporting / Man City

PSG / Real Madrid

Chelsea / Lille

Villarreal / Juventus

Benfica / Ajax

Atletico Madrid / Man United

When are the quarter-finals?

The two ties fall on either side of the meeting with Man City at the Etihad on April 10. Drawing City mean three games in a row against Pep Guardiola’s side… and four in a row if we drew them in the FA Cup semi-finals!

The first legs are April 5/6.

The second legs are April 12/13.

And the semi-finals?

The road to Paris continues in late April – early May.

First legs: April 26/27

Second legs: May 3/4