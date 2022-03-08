Liverpool are into the Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons, having beaten Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16.
Attention now turns to when the Reds will find out their last-eight opponents, but it’s quite a wait until the draw, which takes place a week on Friday – on March 18.
The draw, at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, is at 11am (GMT) and will draw both the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Who can Liverpool face?
The only team also through so far is Bayern Munich, who comfortably beat Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate. The other last-16 ties take place on Wednesday, and next week.
There is no country protection in the quarters onwards, meaning a potential meeting with a fellow English side is a potential.
Bayern Munich
Sporting / Man City
PSG / Real Madrid
Chelsea / Lille
Villarreal / Juventus
Benfica / Ajax
Atletico Madrid / Man United
When are the quarter-finals?
The two ties fall on either side of the meeting with Man City at the Etihad on April 10. Drawing City mean three games in a row against Pep Guardiola’s side… and four in a row if we drew them in the FA Cup semi-finals!
The first legs are April 5/6.
The second legs are April 12/13.
And the semi-finals?
The road to Paris continues in late April – early May.
First legs: April 26/27
Second legs: May 3/4
