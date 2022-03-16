Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LONDON, ENGLAND - Thursday, January 20, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0, 2-0 on aggregate. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal: Jota starts with Salah fit for bench!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s a big night in north London as Liverpool meet Arsenal for the fourth time this season amid a tightly contested title race, with Mo Salah named on the bench.

The feeling around this game is all too familiar and will continue to be for a number of weeks and months yet, with the stakes known to all.

But to spell it out, a win tonight moves Liverpool just a point behind Man City after 29 games. Safe to say, there’s a lot on the line.

And for the big occasion, Alisson is in goal behind an unchanged back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho’s duties continue alongside Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

As for the front three, the manager has named Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to start.

And with no new injuries, only two absentees due to illness, Klopp has a bench of game-changers for if and when needed, including Roberto Firmino and Salah.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Substitutes: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Swanson, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Nketiah

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Mane, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino, Salah

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments