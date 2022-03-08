Liverpool take on Inter Milan in their Champions League last-16 decider tonight, with Jurgen Klopp making four changes to his side from the 1-0 win at West Ham.

The Reds can book a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by avoiding anything worse than a 1-0 defeat, though sights will be set on another comfortable win.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast for Klopp’s side – the manager describing it as a “horrible schedule” – changes are required between fixtures.

Alisson is one of those to keep his place, however, with the Brazilian starting behind back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the returning Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho will patrol as the No. 6, joined by Thiago and Curtis Jones, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota make up the attack.

Among the Reds’ substitutes are Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino and Luis Diaz, with Klopp able to name a 12-man bench for the Champions League – with five changes permitted during the game.

However, there is no place in the squad for Roberto Firmino, who is likely to return for the trip to Brighton, while Ibrahima Konate out due to a minor injury.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Minamino, Diaz, Origi

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Sanchez

Substitutes: Cordaz, Radu, Gagliardini, Vecino, Dzeko, Ranocchia, Gosens, Correa, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Caicedo