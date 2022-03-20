Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Joe Gomez (R) and Virgil van Dijk during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool vs. Forest: Gomez starts at right-back amid 7 changes

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Another big game awaits Liverpool on the eve of the international break, with a place in the FA Cup semi-final on the line, and Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to his XI.

The Reds were last in action four days ago with a significant 2-0 win over Arsenal another injection of the feel-good factor as the gap to the top in the league was reduced to just one point.

But now all attention is back on the cup, with this a must-win to ensure Liverpool return from the break with all three competitions still on the spin.

The manager spoke of his desire to have a side “fresh enough, physically and mentally, for the game and really is going for it” in the build-up and now it’s time to show that on the pitch.

Alisson remains in goal, behind a back four of Joe Gomez, at right-back, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Fabinho is in his usual No. 6 role. Alongside him will be Naby Keita and either Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Harvey Elliott.

The other of Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain will then start on the right of the front three, alongside Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Klopp has named a nine-man bench and has plenty of options up his sleeve, and five substitutions are available to the boss tonight.

Nottingham Forest: Horvath; Spence, Worrall, Figueiredo, Colback; Yates Garner; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Lolley; Davis

Substitutes: Samba, Mbe Soh, Bong, Laryea, Cafu, Ojeda, Mighten, Silva, Surridge

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Elliott, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Matip, Beck, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Diaz, Origi

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments