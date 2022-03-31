Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to team training on Wednesday, as he works back to fitness ahead of the busy season run-in with Liverpool.

This Is Anfield understands the right-back reported to the AXA Training Centre for individual work on Monday, before rejoining full training on Wednesday.

It serves as a big boost for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp previously suggesting that Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury could rule him out for a lengthy period.

Reports claimed that while the No. 66 had targeted a return for the title clash with Man City on April 10, that was still seen as an optimistic timeframe.

However, given he is already back working with the squad, it is feasible that Alexander-Arnold could now be involved against Watford on Saturday.

Liverpool host the relegation-threatened Hornets in a lunchtime kickoff, and the 23-year-old should be in line to resume his first-choice duties ahead of Joe Gomez, who deputised against Nottingham Forest.

Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the England squad as a result of his injury, missing the friendly wins over Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Instead, he headed to Dubai, where he worked on his recovery at their world-renowned Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

He shared a number of updates while out in the United Arab Emirates, including promotional work for Red Bull that saw him donning his boots and working with a ball.

The return of Alexander-Arnold could see Klopp work with a full-strength squad again as he prepares for a defining run of fixtures in April.

His side are due to play at least eight times next month, including two clashes with Man City, both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica and Anfield meetings with Man United and Everton.