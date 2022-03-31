Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, December 6, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 6 game between AC Milan and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Exclusive: Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to full training

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to team training on Wednesday, as he works back to fitness ahead of the busy season run-in with Liverpool.

This Is Anfield understands the right-back reported to the AXA Training Centre for individual work on Monday, before rejoining full training on Wednesday.

It serves as a big boost for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp previously suggesting that Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury could rule him out for a lengthy period.

Reports claimed that while the No. 66 had targeted a return for the title clash with Man City on April 10, that was still seen as an optimistic timeframe.

However, given he is already back working with the squad, it is feasible that Alexander-Arnold could now be involved against Watford on Saturday.

Liverpool host the relegation-threatened Hornets in a lunchtime kickoff, and the 23-year-old should be in line to resume his first-choice duties ahead of Joe Gomez, who deputised against Nottingham Forest.

Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the England squad as a result of his injury, missing the friendly wins over Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Instead, he headed to Dubai, where he worked on his recovery at their world-renowned Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

He shared a number of updates while out in the United Arab Emirates, including promotional work for Red Bull that saw him donning his boots and working with a ball.

The return of Alexander-Arnold could see Klopp work with a full-strength squad again as he prepares for a defining run of fixtures in April.

His side are due to play at least eight times next month, including two clashes with Man City, both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica and Anfield meetings with Man United and Everton.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments