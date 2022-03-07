Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, March 7, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp leads his squad out before a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Full Liverpool squad in pre-Inter training as Ibrahima Konate doubt emerges

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Ibrahima Konate was the sole absentee as Liverpool took in one of their final training sessions ahead of the Champions League last-16 decider vs. Inter Milan.

The Reds take on Inter in the second leg at Anfield on Tuesday night, with Jurgen Klopp putting his squad through their paces in an early evening session.

Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference that Thiago, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip had all returned from injury problems, and the trio were part of the 26-man group training at Kirkby.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, March 7, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

However, Konate was absent after an intense game against West Ham at the weekend, with the Frenchman likely in second-day recovery following his 15th start of the campaign.

Rhys Williams, the 21-year-old who returned from an unsuccessful loan at Swansea mid-season, was part of the session, though, having been registered as part of List B in Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

It is unlikely Williams will be involved on matchday, despite Klopp being able to name 12 players on his bench, with the youngster effectively fifth choice this term.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, March 7, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool hold a strong 2-0 lead heading into the second leg, though the manager was eager to stress that it remains a dangerous result to rest on.

“If you’re at half-time being 2-0 up and you have a team who thinks ‘we are halfway through’, you are already on the wrong path,” he told reporters on Monday.

“We are long enough in this, we know that. It’s a much better result than I would have expected, to be honest, before we played there.

“The game didn’t look like we would win it 2-0 for most of the time, it was a really tough tie and a really difficult game to play.

“We knew before they had quality; after, we know they have real quality. So now they will show up here.”

Liverpool squad in pre-Inter training

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, March 7, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Karius

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino, Diaz, Minamino, Origi

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments