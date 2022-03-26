Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Gerrard and Carragher thick as thieves as Liverpool Legends reunite

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It was a welcome blast from the past as Liverpool’s legends reunited ahead of their charity match against Barcelona at Anfield on Saturday, with Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher back in red.

It’s a chance to turn back the clock, dust off the old songbook and celebrate those who donned the Liverpbird in years gone by.

The Liverpool Legends game is always a joyful occasion and that was certainly the case as the squad got together at Kirkby on Friday in preparation for their meeting with Barcelona’s legends at 3pm.

For many, it will have been the first time at the new training base following the switch from Melwood in November 2020 and they certainly enjoyed their afternoon!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Jamie Carragher (L) and Steven Gerrard during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The likes of Maxi Rodriguez, Patrik Berger, Sami Hyypia, Stewart Downing, Dirk Kuyt and Vladimir Smicer were put through their paces, as were Jason McAteer and Steve McManaman.

The Liverpool training kit fit a little differently on some compared to others but it was nostalgia we are not complaining about.

And Gerrard and Carragher certainly created that in abundance as they snickered together just as they always did at Melwood.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Steven Gerrard (L) and Jamie Carragher during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Jamie Carragher (L) and Steven Gerrard during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the former No. 23, was on hand for a quick reaction on social media:

A spot of training had some blowing up earlier than others, but Steven Gerrard looks like he could still do the job.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Steve McManaman during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Steven Gerrard during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And how good is it to see these two fan favourites!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Sami Hyypiä during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Dirk Kuyt during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Competitiveness was still very much in the air throughout their drills and seven-a-side matches and Carragher remained the loudest on the pitch. Nice to see not much has changed.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Vladimír Šmicer (R) during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Jamie Carragher during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Jason McAteer during an open training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Daniel Agger, Luis Garcia, Milan Baros, Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld to also be involved and overseen by the management duo of Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, it’s going to be a day to remember.

* You can watch Liverpool Legends vs. Barcelona Legends live here with a virtual ticket, kickoff at Anfield is at 3pm (GMT).

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments